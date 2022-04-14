Ilary Blasi, casual looks and designer accessories for luxury shopping

BITE OF THE VIPER

Suitable for this occasion

Chameleon Ilary Blasi. On TV, in the new season ofIsland of the Famous, we are used to seeing the presenter with elegant and revealing outfits. From the glittering net of the dress Patrizia Pepe to the crop shirt with a fitted skirt homage to Zendaya (HERE details), the star of the small screen gives us eye-catching new looks every week. At the show Ilary stands out with sandals Le Silla and shines even more with bracelets De Liguoro. Nothing could be further from the street style of Mrs. Totti, which is however equally impactful.

Where does Ilary buy?

Ilary Blasi she was pinched by the paparazzi on a warm spring day. In Milan for the episodes ofIsland (REVIEW the first look), the showgirl occupied her free time with a walk downtown. Goal: luxury shopping. Ilary first made a detour to the boutique Chanel, from which she came out with a bulky black paper bag without logos. A discreet choice so as not to attract attention. Immediately after, she headed to the store Gucci of Via Monte Napoleone. Between one shop and another, Blasi never left the phone, she was in fact engaged in a long call.

Casual but signed

Despite trying to go unnoticed with a casual look, Ilary Blasi was immediately recognized by photographers and those present. For her Milanese tour of hers, she opted for sheer dark tights, a black coat with knitted sleeves and a gray sweater, combined with socks. Her face was hidden, as well as by the mask to enter the shops, by a pair of tortoiseshell-effect sunglasses by Dior. The signed leather bag is spacious Chanelwith the famous C. crosses and the iconic golden chain. Total comfort on the feet: Ilary walked on the sidewalks of the quadrilateral with white sneakers by Celine. The natural face and the blonde hair left loose completed the perfect day outfit: crumbles the Blasi in the gallery.

