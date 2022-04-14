“I want them to fear me”: Britney Spears got tired of “being the good one” and sends everyone to hell

Britney Spears confessed that she prefers to be feared than loved, because she is tired of “being the good one” and sends everyone to hell. The singer recalled her ordeal in Las Vegas on her most recent visit to Sin City.

After spending a romantic vacation in Polynesia with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, Britney revealed that she was ready to be a mom again. She even said that she would love to have a baby on said island.

Britney Spears shows her most rebellious side in recent confession

The interpreter of “Toxic” has decided to bring out her most toxic side because she assures that being a good person only led her to be taken advantage of. In her most recent Instagram post, Britney Spears confessed that she will no longer be the kind woman that many knew.

“The only thing I knew when I used to go to Las Vegas was one hour meet and greets with 40 people every night taking the worst photos of me and then two hours of show”, she began explaining how terrible it was for her to go to the city of Nevada. “Let’s just say that this time I visited it gave me a perspective of what it means to live”, he continued.

Instagram

Britney Spears also revealed that she had the opportunity to go to a spa and relax, however, the person who attended her told her: “People DO love you”, something that the singer did not take very well. “Than? Than?! I don’t want people to love me, I want to be feared. Being loved and kind led me to be taken advantage of. So take your pity and go to hell”, he finished.