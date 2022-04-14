How much does Cristiano Ronaldo make? Per day, per year, on Instagram

It is not a player, but a real brand capable of moving millions of euros just with a movement of keyboards. His physique, his quality with the ball and his temperance on and off the pitch have made him an example for millions of aspiring footballers. Cristiano Ronaldo is an athlete and a footballer, but also a real money machine, which far exceed those of other colleagues.

How much does C. Ronaldo earn? Is it possible to quantify an exact figure? In fact, the numbers are so high that it is hard to imagine a figure consistent with its actual earnings.

Who is Cristiano Ronaldo?

Ronaldo, nicknamed Cr7, is one of the most successful players ever, both collectively and individually, having collected trophies on trophies in all his teams. He started from Sporting Lisbon, then crossed the English Channel on the advice of Alex Ferguson, at Manchester United. With the Red Devils he won his golden ball and his Champions League.

Then came the big leap to Real Madrid, which before him was struggling to find its own identity in Europe. In fact, with the Lusitanian the Merengues have managed to win five Champions League, with different coaches, among which we remember Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane. In 2018 he says goodbye to Madrid to join Juventus, where however he is unable to make an impact except from the point of view of the scoresheet.

In 2021 Cr 7 he returns home to Manchester United, where with Solskjaer and Rangnick he savors the Premier League, that is the championship that made him famous all over the world.

Salary Ronaldo: how much does he earn?

As mentioned, we need to rely heavily on what he perceives at the club level. So we can say with certainty that he has an annual income of 120 million and is for this reason the highest paid sportsman in 2021 (ahead of rival Messi). However, Ronaldo not only perceives from the clubs he serves, including Juventus, but also a series of activities as sponsors with brands such as Nike, hotels, restaurants etc. therefore we are dealing with an induced activity that practically touches one billion euros: Ronaldo is in fact one of the few athletes in the world to have reached this figure.

Forbes, a magazine that deals with the income of the most influential people on the planet, ranks Ronaldo in third place behind champions such as Rogera Federer, Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi, his great rival, and LeBron James.

Per day, per year, on Instagram

Let’s see now how much C Ronaldo earns per day. Bearing in mind that about 120 million euros have been collected, we can say that he earns 283,000 euros a day! If, on the other hand, we were to calculate the earnings per minute then we arrive at about 196 euros. Obviously stratospheric figures that are not too surprising given the name of who we are talking about.

On Instagram (Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram) instead, as reported by Hopper HQ, Ronaldo receives 1.4 million euros per post. So practically the Portuguese could earn mind-boggling figures just by posting photos on Instagram while he runs or kicks a ball.