Homophobic cry was present at the Akron Stadium against Monterrey

Diego Montano stopped the game Chivas against Monterey because in the last few minutes the fans shouted Hey…Puto!, which has caused so many problems for the MX League Yet the FMF.

The first thing the whistler did was catch the ball, then the local sound asked the fans to calm down; however, as they did not obey, the ball stopped rolling for five minutes.

“Let’s stop all shouting and all discriminatory acts. We are part of the show and we are the best fans, We have to live our life with respect”, was heard throughout the Akron Stadium.

When the time was up, the referee He resumed and immediately blew the final whistle, because he knew that the fans of the Guadalajara team were very excited and would not stop insulting the players and coach.

Chivas fans are fed up, it is not the first time that they cry out for the dismissal of Marcelo Michel Leanobut they had never done so euphorically as now.

the sports director Ricardo Pelaez mentioned a few days ago that they will not make a change at this time, that they will wait until the end of the Closure 2022 to evaluate the results.

