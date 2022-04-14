Holy Week: Joaquin Phoenix, Christian Bale and other actors who brought Jesus to life in the cinema Photos Celebs RMMN | LIGHTS

In full commemoration of Easter 2022in this note the actors who personified Jesus in productions that have focused on biblical stories will be remembered.

Without a doubt, there are more memorable actors than others, however, they all had the difficult task of embodying the Messiah in audiovisual works.

Who were the actors who played Jesus?

Jim Caviezel

The American actor played Jesus of Nazareth in the movie “The Passion of the Christ”. The film had a cast that included Maia Morgenstern as the Virgin Mary.

Jim Caviezel brought Jesus to life in “The Passion of the Christ.” (Photo: Newmarket Films).

Directed by Mel Gibson, “The Passion of the Christ” was released in 2004 and to date is one of the most successful religious projects, with a collection that exceeded 611 million dollars in the world.

Willem Dafoe

In “The Last Temptation of Christ”, Dafoe personified Jesus and his role caused great controversy for the humanity of the Messiah, with doubts, fears and carnal desires.

Willem Dafoe gave life to Jesus in the movie “The Last Temptation of Christ”. (Photo: Universal Pictures).

His premiere of “The Last Temptation of Christ” was banned in countries such as Turkey, Mexico, Argentina, the Philippines, Singapore and Chile, and generated some protests.

Robert Powell

Directed by Franco Zeffirelli, “Jesus of Nazareth” (1977)is one of the classic films and the leading role was in charge of Robert Powell, who was initially thought to play Judas, while Al Pacino and Dustin Hoffman were contemplated to give life to Jesus.

Robert Powell in the 1977 “Jesus of Nazareth” miniseries.

Although it was released on British television, it has achieved worldwide fame and was even censored in Egypt.. In 2019, a film with the same name was released in which the Argentine Julián Gil was in charge of personifying Jesus.

joaquin phoenix

The American actor is one of the most current faces that embodied Jesus on the big screen. phoenix was part of the cast “Maria Magdalena” (2019), a film starring Rooney Mara.

Phoenix was part of the cast “Maria Magdalena” (2019). (Photo: Universal Pictures)

The film focuses on Mary Magdalene, who tells the story of Christ from a female point of view.

Christian bale

The Oscar winner was Christ in fiction, specifically in the 1999 film “Maria, madre de Jesús”.

Christian Bale was Jesus in the movie “Mary, mother of Jesus”. (Photo: Metropolitan Productions)

The film was directed by Kevin Connor and narrates the events of the Bible from the perspective of Mary, mother of Jesus.

