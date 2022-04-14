his words about those nights spent together

Dayane Mello is back on TV and this time not to participate in a reality show, but to comment on it. In fact, the former gieffina is currently engaged in running the Pupa Partyspace on Mediaset Infinity in which with the colleague Andrea Dianetti comments on the adventures of the protagonists of The Pupa and the Nerdy.

Dayane Mello is known for her always quite direct ways and for this the fans of de The Pupa and the Nerdy they weren’t so surprised to hear her talk about her private life during the Pupa Party. What surprised her, however, is the name of the American star she would have flirted with in the past.

“I knew Kanye West very well, we were more than friends. We met, we were together and it’s a f ** o of the Madonna. There was a good feeling with him – said the Brazilian model – It was one of the best experiences of my life, it lasted one-two-three nights. One of the best bitches of my life“.

Obviously on Twitter many have commented on Mello’s words, especially joking on the possibility that Kim Kardashian (who is actually the singer’s ex today) could discover flirtation.

Dayane Mello and international VIPs: he would also have met Amber Heard and Leonardo DiCaprio

It is not the first time that Dayane Mello admits to having met beloved faces on the international scene.

Last year, during the gf vip, he also spoke of an alleged friendship with Amber Heardthe ex-wife of Johnny Depp.

“Amber, I know her. Johnny Depp’s ex. We went out together in New York, me and her ” on that occasion he had taken over from his fellow adventurers in the most spied on house in Italy. During the same period, he also talked about a good friendship with Leonardo Dicaprio – underlining, however, that nothing would ever happen between them.