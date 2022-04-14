Heavy on the cover of Vogue, no one does it better than Rihanna

During Paris Fashion Weeks, Rihanna proudly displayed her pregnant belly again. She is now pregnant on the May cover of Vogue.

“My body does amazing things and I’m not ashamed of it,” Rihanna says in the interview. Vogue Magazine † Hand in hand, Rihanna looks through photographer Annie Leibovitz’s lens with her confident gaze. She is wearing a bright red lace jumpsuit and Alaïa heels. And with Rihanna, lace means there’s no skin-colored layer underneath to hide anything, and she actually demonstrated that at the latest Dior show. There she wore a black lace gown, whose attached petticoat she replaced with underwear from her own brand, Savage-Fenty.

Ever since the star and her partner ASAP Rocky announced the pregnancy through a photo shoot, it’s been clear that Rihanna has no plans to shop in the maternity ward. Presenting a vintage pink Chanel coat in which a single button was supposed to protect her from the freezing temperatures of New York, she had the same confident look. In the interview you speak frankly about this: the pleasure of dressing, why does she disappear with pregnancy? Plus, there are no classic gender reveal parties. Baby shower, yes, but “nothing where I take off the blankets performing on a wicker chair”, she adds, “definitely nothing with animals”. She likes all her friends of hers, preferably the criminals.

It has long been clear that Rihanna loves children. Rihanna, who is the granddaughter of her granddaughter Noella Alström, is considered her granddaughter and has made it clear several times on Instagram. The pregnancy wasn’t planned, but there were no plans to make sure it didn’t happen. Now that she is pregnant, Rihanna thinks she will learn more from her baby than the other way around. As long as she loves fashion, this is all about the new singer and billionaire. Is there new music coming? “The music is still on paper,” Riri notes, without giving much money. But fans of her who have been waiting for new music since Anti’s 2016 release will still have to be patient.