Having lighter skin provides more social opportunities, according to a study – El Sol de Tlaxcala

Racism prevails in Mexico, says Natividad Gutiérrez Chong, a specialist at the Institute of Social Research (IIS). According to the study “Young people with diverse identities in metropolitan dynamics”, skin color influences the acceptance and social mobility of Mexicans.

The UNAM Gazette portal published the results of that studywhere I know surveyed more than 1,200 young people – of mayors of Mexico City and municipalities of the State of Mexico that make up the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico–from between 15 to 29 years old.

According to research, the majority of young people do not have indigenous or Afro-descendant, Asian or European friends, in addition “80.3 percent of students says that the statement is true: ‘As they see you, they treat you’Y 55.3 percent ensures that the lighter your skin, the better they treat you. Besides, perceive themselves as having a lighter skin color”, assures the project coordinator.

It is a very mestizo urban environment, the result of different migrations from the interior of the Republic, but its real experience in its daily life, with people of other cultures and languages, is very scarce.Gutierrez Chong points out.

So that young Mexicans define themselves as having a lighter skin tone to avoid being discriminated againstsays the specialist.

The specialist in intercultural issues states that educational and government institutions should give importance to this issue and make calls for eradicate racism and all forms of discrimination.

EXCLUDED GROUPS

The most common exclusion is racial, followed by xenophobia (rejection of foreigners or foreigners), Afrophobia, and during the Covid-19 health crisis Sinophobia was also exacerbated (rejection of the country China and its inhabitants).

Despite all the efforts coordinated by a global international institution such as the United Nations Organization (UN), it has not been possible to eradicate racism, all these forms of discrimination and intoleranceregrets the doctor in Sociology.

In Mexico, The first article of the Constitution establishes that discrimination is a crime and points out sanctions and measures to prevent it, for example, public policies known as affirmative actions, or policies with an intersectional approach, which recognize an interrelation between variables of class, ethnicity, race, age, and gender.

The specialist concludes that there must be reflection against the different forms of intolerance and highlight the diversity of Mexican society.

THE GOOD NEWS

In recent years, racist laws and practices have been abolished in several countries, and an international framework has been built to fight against them -reports the UN- guided by the International Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Racial Discrimination.

