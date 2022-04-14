Hair lamination: what it is, how it works and the benefits

There hair lamination is the treatment that makes Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian’s hair… perfect. This is also confirmed by Chris Appleton, who has made shiny hair his trademark.

It is not just a question of illuminating the hair, but above all of making it stronger and healthier. An extra help that guarantees softness and shine, but also a strengthening action from the inside. This is why lamination is ideal for those with brittle and damaged hair. The protagonist, in fact, is the keratin which, combined with oils and gelatinacts by protecting the foliage.

The purpose of the processing is seal the cuticles, favoring hydration and restructuring of the stem. In addition to creating a mirror effect that allows you to reflect light and enhance the color, especially the richer and fuller shades.

Hair lamination: what is the treatment and what it consists of

Obviously, hair lamination is a treatment that can only be done by one hairstylist. On the hair, in fact, a mix of oils, keratin and gelatin is used, to be fixed with the help of heat. The effect is sealing and allows the hair to retain the proteins inside.

A treatment that is very similar to eyelash lamination and gives the hair the same benefits. In addition to enhancing color, in fact, hair lamination improves the appearance of the hair, protecting it from humidity. In addition to the damage caused by oxidation, mechanical stress and pollution.

Undoubtedly, the most obvious benefit of hair lamination is the shine. Thanks to hydration, in fact, the appearance of the hair is brighter, more disciplined and stronger. In fact, it is the hair fiber itself that is restructured.

What hair types can benefit from the treatment?

Hair lamination is intended to protect the hair from all factors that could damage it. Not only that, however, because the lamination also acts on the levels of nourishment and hydration. That is why it is ideal for damaged, frizzy, dull or dull hair split ends.

A treatment that is suitable for smooth and curly hair. On straight hair, in fact, the shine and silkiness of the hair is amplified. For curly hair, on the other hand, lamination is ideal for maintaining the elasticity of the curls.

DIY hair lamination: does it work?

To try to recreate the superficial effects of hair lamination there are also natural remedies, especially suitable for giving brightness to the hair. The key ingredient? The gelatin, to give shine, to be combined with conditioner and water.

The first thing to do is to soften the gelatin in the hot water, so as to obtain a soft consistency that is easy to mix with the conditioner. The compound must then be applied only on wet lengths and left to act for 45 minutes.

The last step is, of course, rinsing, to eliminate any residue. The final effect is a brighter, shinier, lamination-style hair. Discover the best strengthening products for weak and dull hair in the gallery.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION