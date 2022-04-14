Hailey Baldwin’s outburst against Selena Gomez fans: “Leave me alone, please”

Since in 2018 he has married Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin has never ceased to be the target offerocious attacks on social networks. THE more fanatical fans of ex-couple Justin Bieber–Selena Gomez, in fact, they cannot see it. Justin and Selena broke up five years ago after a back and forth relationship that began in 2010 and yet there are still those who consider Hailey an obstacle to their reunion, those who compare her (to crush her) with Gomez and even those who torment her with sci-fi hypotheses: Justin never loved her and married her only to get back with Selena. It has always been going on like this, so much so that in 2019 Bieber himself spoke on social media: “Anyone who can’t stand Hailey can’t stand me»He wrote on Instagram. Adding: «I loved and I love Selenashe will always have a place in my heart, but I am madly in love with my wife, she is absolutely the best thing that has happened to me “.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin SOME / ipa-agency.net

The words of the singer did not help. The haters continue to haunt Hailey. Who, not being able to take it anymore, has now vented with a video on Tik Tok: “Enough time has passed now. I mind my own businessI don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. I beg you, really. It’s my only request. Be unhappy somewhere else please“.

Hailey’s social outburst came just hours after Selena Gomez’s. In fact, she too has been the target of haters for years, who attack her for her weight fluctuations (linked to Lupus, the autoimmune disease she has suffered from since 2013 and because of which, in October 2017, she faced a kidney transplant). The singer, forced to return to defend herself from those who attack her for her physical appearance, this time has chosen irony: “I’m trying to stay slim, but I went to Jack in the Box and got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich.He said in his TikTok stories. To then launch a body positivity and acceptance message: “I’m perfect just the way I am. I don’t care about my weight “.

Will Hailey and Selena’s words serve to appease the serial haters? We hope so, of course. Even if the facts show, unfortunately, that those who usually vent their unhappiness by hiding behind a keyboard are unable to understand reasons.