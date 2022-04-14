groups within groups with common interests for more order, this is how they work

WhatsApp Communities have arrived. Communities are the evolution of groups, one of the most important aspects of WhatsApp, and its objective is to concentrate groups in a larger structure whose common aspect is to have similar tastes or needs.

For example, a Community can be formed by the inhabitants of a building or the parents of the students of a school, and within this general group, there will be more groups (of neighbors who are dedicated to certain activities or of parents of students of certain degrees) to which each member can join or not, depending on their tastes and needs.

According to WhatsApp, its new Communities will help manage group conversations that can become chaotic. All members of a Community will receive general messages, but not all members will receive messages sent in groups of which they are not a part.

Another example set by WhatsApp for the use of Communities is that of a school director, who will be able to share important notices with all members, from parents to teachers, and also create separate groups for classes or activities, to which only Interested people will join. A WhatsApp Community is a pool that will host smaller groups of people with common interests.

In the Communities, the Administrators will be in charge of creating and managing the internal groups, and in fact it is mentioned that they will even be able to integrate an existing group within a community. Likewise, the Administrators may eliminate or unlink groups and members.

Finally, WhatsApp ensures that the Communities are private, that is to say that maintain end-to-end encryption on messagesin addition to the fact that the user numbers will only be visible to the Administrators and members of common groups, and will remain private for all other members of the Community.

New features to improve group conversations





The Communities do not arrive alone. WhatsApp has introduced four new features to improve group conversations: reactions for messages, the ability for administrators to delete messages from other members, the ability to send files of up to 2 GB, and voice calls with up to 32 people. These news will also reach traditional WhatsApp groups.

Of these novelties, the reactions stand out, a characteristic that has been known to be in development for a long time. In fact, the Communities have also been known for months, and more details have recently been revealed, pointing to their imminent arrival, which has now become official.

WhatsApp Communities, and the new features that come with them, will be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks.