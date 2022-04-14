Give your living room a shabby touch with the new Billie Eilish Edition Echo Studio

Amazon has launched together with the singer Billie Eilish a special edition of its most powerful smart speaker, the EchoStudio. The device maintains the features of the original version, but modifies its appearance with a fabric cover on the occasion of the latest album by the American singer, ‘Happier Than Ever’.

No, they are not edited images. It’s not a joke on Amazon’s part either. The Billie Eilish Echo Studio Edition is crappy like that. The company highlights on its website that the design of the device ise has been created in collaboration with the singer and is inspired by the cover of her new album. Specifically, the speaker has a fabric cover in a cream color where the image of the singer stands out in the front area, cut out because of the opening for the bass, which is located in the lower part. In the upper area, in addition, you can read the name of the artist.

The Billie Eilish Edition Echo Studio not only includes this hideous design, the special version also comes with a 6-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription, which will allow you to enjoy 3D Audio, one of the most remarkable features of this speaker. Sadly, Alexa’s voice is still the same as the other Echo speakers, not the singer’s. However, Amazon has confirmed that it will soon be possible set special Billie Eilish alarmsbut this feature will also be available for all other Echo devices.

Billie Eilish’s Amazon Echo Studio costs $30 more than the original

The price of this special edition of the Amazon Echo Studio is $230, $30 more expensive than the original device. The company highlights that this product will be on sale while supplies last. Fortunately, the device is no longer available on their website.

The Amazon Echo Studio, let’s remember, arrived in 2019 as a premium option for Amazon’s catalog of smart speakers with Alexa. This device also allowed the company to compete against speakers like the HomePod or the Google Home Max. The Echo Studio stands out for its powerful sound and strong bass, as well as the Dolby Atmos and 3D audio supportwhich offers a more immersive sound.



