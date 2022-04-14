Gene Simmons: “Bono and Beyoncé would faint after half an hour in my stage costume”

Gene Simmons spoke in an interview with ET of the physical stamina needed to perform with Kiss, saying that none of the great rock stars and pop stars, from Bono to Beyoncé, via Bruno Mars and Mick Jagger, would last more than half an hour in his shoes.

The band, as you know, is engaged in the End of the Road, the farewell tour that will touch the Verona Arena on 11 July. “We have been around for almost fifty years, we never thought we would go on for so long,” said the bassist, 72, explaining that Kiss understood that it was time to “get out of the ring” as champions: “None he wants to be remembered as the guy who keeps fighting too long and pissed off. You have to stop while you are the champion ».

Among other things, the musician explained what it takes to hold up the spectacular Kiss show at his age: “No drugs, no alcohol, no smoking. Away with that rock’n’roll bullshit. I go for walks with Shannon most days, we do nearly three miles a day. ‘

Speaking of the physical fitness needed to get on the Kiss stage, he explained how much the stage costume he wears weighs: «We love Jagger, Bruno Mars, Bono and all the others, they are great, but try to put them in my shoes. Put my stage costume on Beyoncé: wedges 18 to 20 centimeters, boots that each think like a baseball, the costume, the studs, the leather and the armor that weighs approximately 18 kilos. The tool and the studs only think they are more than five pounds. You have to breathe fire and hover in the air, all for two hours. They would faint after the first half hour. ‘