Gala Caldirola told details of her departure with Leonardo DiCaprio

Last night a new episode of the program “But with respect” was broadcast, hosted by Julio César Rodríguez on Chilevisión (CHV).

The guest was the Spanish Gala Caldirola, who revealed several chapters of her life, including: what was her relationship with Chilean soccer player Mauricio Islahis life in Turkey, the car accident that marked his life at age 19, his sentimental status, among other topics.

But one of the anecdotes that he lived abroad and that attracted the most attention was when he revealed details the time he met the American actor, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Gala Caldirola and Leonardo DiCaprio

Julio César Rodríguez asked the model:

“Is it true or a myth that Leonardo saw you and invited you to a sparkling wine?” JC asked him.

Then, the Spanish replied:

“Yes, many years ago when I was in Ibiza. It is true. She only invited me to a sparkling wine, ”Gala revealed.

Later, the former Huaso Isla added that “he was with a woman at that time, a beautiful blonde model,” he confessed.

Then, in his style, JC insisted and asked the Chilean, “but he jote you’”:

She said: “No, no, no… he just bought me a sparkling wine. He was with a girl, he greeted me, two little words…”Gala commented.

At that moment, the host of the program wanted to go further and in a tone of laughter, asked him, “And it didn’t occur to you to ask him for a Titanic?”

Laughing, Gala told him that she would speak more honestly, and replied:

“At that time, with the Leonardo DiCaprio that I knew, he was not from the Titanic. He was half badly cared for, he was not like the Leonardo DiCaprio of the movie… a lot of beard, a little swollen…”, he specified.

But the model also added that, “Despite his appearance, that does not detract from merit or admiration for his work, I was shocked because I think he is an incredible actor”he concluded.

We want to read your comments on Instagram @DUPLOS.CL