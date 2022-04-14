Gala Caldirola declassifies history after casual encounter with Leonardo DiCaprio

Gala Caldirola was the last guest on the program But with Respect.

In the CHV space, hosted by Julio César Rodríguez, the Spanish model addressed different topics, one of them being her chance encounter with Leonardo DiCaprio in Ibiza, on Hispanic soil.

“Is it true or is it a myth that Leonardo (DiCaprio) saw you and invited you to a sparkling wine?” Asked the also morning host of the morning Contigo en la Mañana.

“Yes, many years ago, when I was in Ibiza”, the former participant of the reality show “You would go back with your ex” started by saying about it.

In that sense, Caldirola specified that the actor from films like Titanic, The Revenant and The Infiltrators invited her to “only a sparkling wine, nothing more. In fact he was with a girl, a gorgeous blonde model.

The journalist consulted Gala, yes, if DiCaprio approached her flirting with her. “No, he just invited me to have a sparkling wine, he didn’t screw me, he was with a girl. He greeted me, blah blah blah, two little words, ”replied the Spanish.

“Didn’t it occur to you to ask him for a Titanic?” Rodríguez asked him about it.

“I’m going to be super honest with you, I think that at that time and with the Leonardo DiCaprio that I knew, the Titanic I don’t know… it was kind of poorly cared for, a little left,” Caldirola said.

“He was not like the Leonardo DiCaprio of the movie,” said the Spanish, adding that “which did not detract from my admiration for his work. He strikes me as an amazing actor.”

She’s not the only celebrity she knows

After this, Julio César Rodríguez asked him if, in addition to the aforementioned interpreter, he met any other world-famous celebrity.

“I met Naomi Campbell on one occasion and I loved meeting her because she is unique, she is beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, very funny, very nice, she likes to party a lot,” said Gala.