Free Fire codes for today April 14, 2022; all rewards free

We continue in the month of april of 2022, with Easter in between, and we do it with new reward codes for Garena Free Fire. The multiplayer fashion game for iOS and Android mobile devices delights us with free codes every day, usually lasting twenty-four hours. These rewards allow us to obtain loot boxes, diamonds and more just by exchanging them at the indicated times. Next, we know all reward codes for this Thursday April 14, 2022 and how to redeem them.

Free Fire: reward codes for today, April 14, 2022

FFYO XR3Y SUXJ

FFAL XQB2 89WI

FF2Y 7Q6X OC1V

FFX9 EINS 5PML

FFBB 8PCQ 5T2Y

FF3P KOEG BOVA

FFEJ ANN0 D10M

FFU4 HMP2 7XN3

FFKI 6M70 5UUP

FFXS U9BC 2Y3N

FFD7 EABS AJWB

FFZP BV0I RL1E

FFIM DEQ 2BQP

FFDS M19O 3091

FFJM KVB3 2AJN

Other Garena Free Fire codes, tips, Weekly Agenda and rewards

On the other hand, you may be interested in knowing how to put colored letters, codes and symbols in the profile. We also tell you how to get memory fragments to level up your character for free. We also remind you that the weekly agenda of the April 13 to 19 with Evil Easter Bunny Box and other very interesting discounts. You can consult it here.

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

The first step is for you to click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Next, log in with your Free Fire account from your chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third step: Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space indicated (make sure you don’t confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Finally, once they confirm the code you have selected, all you have to do is wait until they are reflected in your account.

Free Fire can be downloaded for free (free-to-play, free with integrated purchases) through the Apple App Store for iOS devices and Google Play if you have an Android mobile or tablet. Computer gamers can enjoy it on PC by following these simple steps.

Source | Prepare Exams