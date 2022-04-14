Freddy Rincón dies, the former Colombian soccer star who suffered a traffic accident

Drafting

Former Colombian soccer player Freddy Rincón died on Wednesday night after remaining in serious condition for almost two days after a traffic accident.

The news of the death was confirmed by the Imbanaco Clinic, where he was hospitalized.

“Despite all the efforts made by our medical and care team, the patient Freddy Eusebio Rincón Valencia has died today, April 13, 2022,” the clinic wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Rincón, 55, who was captain of the Colombian national team, suffered a traffic accident on April 11, when the van he was traveling in collided with a bus in the city of Cali.

He arrived at the hospital with a head injury and was on mechanical support, as previously reported by the Imbanaco Clinic.

The one who was also a Real Madrid midfielder scored 17 goals with Colombia and played in three World Cups.

He shares with Carlos Valderrama the record for the most appearances in World Cup finals for his country: he played in 10 tournament matches.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Rincón (left) was part of Colombia’s ‘golden generation’ reaching three consecutive World Cups in the 1990s.

Rincón was part of the team that ended the nation’s 28-year wait to play in the World Cup when they qualified for the 1990 final.

In that match, he scored a memorable goal in a 1–1 draw against eventual winners West Germany. is considered one of the ic momentsonics of Colombian soccer.

He also played for Napoli, Palmeiras and Santos, as well as leading Corinthians in 2000 to victory in the first FIFA Club World Championship, now the Club World Cup.

“Eternally in our hearts”

The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) lamented the death of the player and sent a message of support and encouragement to his family, friends and relatives.

“We will miss him and remember him with great affection, appreciation, respect and admiration,” the FCF said in a statement.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Rincón kisses the cup achieved with Corinthians in 2000.

“We send strength, support and our condolences to his family, hoping they can bear this sad and painful loss,” he adds.

The Brazilian club Corinthians reminded “our captain” which led to their success at the FIFA Club World Championship in 2000.

“It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to a great idol,” they said on social media. “Eternally in our hearts.”

FIFA, the governing body of world soccer, sent its “deepest condolences” to “loved ones, former teammates and fans of the clubs in which he played and the Colombian national team.”

“Rest in peace,” he added.