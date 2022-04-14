Freddy Rincón dies, the former Colombian soccer star who suffered a traffic accident

Former Colombian soccer player Freddy Rincón died on Wednesday night after remaining in serious condition for almost two days after a traffic accident.

The news of the death was confirmed by the Imbanaco Clinic, where he was hospitalized.

“Despite all the efforts made by our medical and care team, the patient Freddy Eusebio Rincón Valencia has died today, April 13, 2022,” the clinic wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Rincón, 55, who was captain of the Colombian national team, suffered a traffic accident on April 11, when the van he was traveling in collided with a bus in the city of Cali.

