Fortnite would receive a new Wolverine skin as part of the next crossover with Marvel | Video game

Epic Games I would continue betting on collaborations with Marvel. Despite the fact that we currently have Doctor Strange as the protagonist of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, a new clue reveals that Wolverines would be the next to reach the popular battle royale.

Speculation about the possible landing of Wolverines in Fortnite are born from the recent comments of Donald Mustard, creative director of the battle royalewho updated his Twitter cover with a black and white image of Wolverine, but later replaced it with one with a little more color.

Additionally, the manager also changed its location to “Princess Bar, an establishment that Logan he usually visits quite frequently in the comics and animated series. As expected, this aroused the curiosity of gamers, who predict the arrival of a new skin of the Marvel character for the video game, which could be obtained from June of this year.

The two covers that Donald Mustard used were shared by iFireMonkey, a recognized insider within the Fortnite community, and seeing the design of the images it is possible that the new collaboration between Epic Games and Marvel takes place in the video game comics.

Wolverine has already appeared in Fortnite before, but the images shared by Donald Mustard on social networks would advance the character’s return. Photo capture: Twitter

However, Epic Games has not yet ruled to deny the speculation that Donald Mustard is the protagonist, so we recommend taking the possible arrival of Wolverines to Fortnite.

Remember that the new season of fortnite allows you to enjoy games with construction and without this mechanic. All content is now available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.