Fortnite would receive a new Wolverine skin as part of the next crossover with Marvel | Video game

Epic Games I would continue betting on collaborations with Marvel. Despite the fact that we currently have Doctor Strange as the protagonist of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, a new clue reveals that Wolverines would be the next to reach the popular battle royale.

