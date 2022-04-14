Fortnite: parkour maps, codes for the best creative mode maps

With the news that the latest season of Fortnite brings, mobility is the queen in the game. battle royale signed by Epic Games. In addition to sliding on your knees, it is now possible to sprint or grab onto ledges after a jump. Of course, these features combine with each other, and your avatar can, with a little boost, turn into a real beast of war. Parkour.

This concept has not gone unnoticed as a large number of designers have come up with creative parkour maps. These cards were quickly crowned with great success. Here there is one list of some of the best creative maps to get the most out of parkour.

parkour city

Code: 3957-2847-4747

Parkour XXL (350 levels)

Code: 3525-6632-0011

Jungle Adventure Parkour

Code: 1688-9943-3276

volcanic parkour

Code: 7632-2472-4635

ultra challenging parkour

Code: 4949-1124-8678

You can use these cards as ways to compete with your friends, to perfect your running and jumping mechanics, or just for fun! Nothing stops you from designing your own parkour maps (for once, you don’t need any particular creative skills, often just stacking decorations to climb).

As a reminder, to play these maps in creative mode, you only need to enter the map code (three sets of numbers) on the Island Code tab of the game mode selection mode, in Fortnite. A few seconds after entering the code, the game will offer to enter the map in question.