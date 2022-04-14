Former WWE producer starts working for AEW

Mike Johnson, a journalist for PW Insider, has released some very interesting information about the All Elite Wrestling locker room. As he has confirmed, the former WWE producer Pat Buck works at AEW with the same role since last week.

“Just a few weeks after giving notice to WWE the day after producing several matches over the weekend of Wrestlemania 38, Pat Buckridge (known professionally as Pat Buck), was working behind the scenes during last night’s AEW Dynamite tapings in New Orleans,” Johnson wrote. “Buckridge has started with the company as a producer and a source stated that he was actually at last week’s dynamite taping too“.

Buck produced the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (alongside Michael Hayes) and Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair of WrestleMania 38. According to rumors, she expressed that with the matches she worked on for Wrestlemania, she had achieved her goals of producing main events at the biggest show of the year and now she needed to refocus her energies on her family, something that WWE’s current schedule couldn’t allow him to do it consistently.

pat buckridge was hired by WWE in 2019 under the role of producer. He was working a week at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, as a guest coach. However, the New Yorker also took the opportunity to test as a producer. Prior to that, he had a lengthy career on the independent circuit, including a long stint with “Ohio Valley Wrestling” when it was a WWE developmental territory. He is also known for owning WrestlePro.

