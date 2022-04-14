Five unmissable productions to see during Holy Week – Diario de Querétaro

The Easter holidays have begun and with them the evenings of watching movies or series in the comfort of your living room or bedroom. And if you are one of those who loves to watch productions according to the season of the year, these are some options that you can find on streaming platforms such as Netflix and HBO.

The Messiah

This is one of the perfect miniseries to watch during this holiday period since it only has 10 chapters. It is a fictional story in which a CIA agent investigates a spiritual leader capable of causing a great social uproar through his religious movement.

Known as “the new Messiah”, an enigmatic young man begins to perform miracles, leaving the audience around him speechless. Is he a divine entity or a real con man?

The Netflix original production premiered in 2020, was created by Michael Petroni and stars Michelle Monaghan, Mehd Dehbi and John Ortíz

You can find it on the Netflix platform, where it is listed as “TV Thriller”.

The Resurrection of Christ

Although it premiered in 2016 The Resurrection of Christ is one of the favorites in the catalog of movies about faith and religion on the Netflix platform, and the story unfolds in a detective way in which the viewer and the protagonist try to solve the mystery.

The story is told of a Roman soldier who is instructed to find the body of Jesus, after he was crucified, and thereby demonstrate that there was no resurrection. The order comes from Governor Pontius Pilate who seeks to appease the Jewish revolts. In this way we see a series of biblical characters parade who give their testimony as an interview.

The film is directed by Kevin Reynolds and stars Joseph Fiennes, Tom Felton and Peter Firth.

noah

This is not a story about Easter, but it is one of the most famous biblical stories that have been brought to the big screen. The film shows an alternative approach to the story of the Book of GenesisNoah’s ark, where a peasant builds by God’s command a monumental ark to shelter some animals and save them and his family from an apocalyptic flood.

The film was directed by Darren Aronofsky and starred Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly and Emma Watson. It is available on Netflix.





The Passion

It is an HBO miniseries with a duration of six chapters that tells the story of Jesus during his last days before the crucifixion; from the joyous entry into Jerusalem to his resurrection.

It is a 2008 production directed by Michael Offer and starring Joseph Mawle, Ben Daniels, John Lynch and James Nesbitt.

Son of God

This 2014 production tells the story of Jesus, through John, the last of his disciples. The film shows the most important passages in the life of this character, since he meets each of his disciples, until Mary Magdalene finds his empty tomb and announces his resurrection.

It was directed by Christopher Spencer and starred Diogo Morgado, Amber Rose Revah, Roma Downey and Darwin Shaw. You can also watch it on HBO.