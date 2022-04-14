First Image of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint Together at ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion

The meeting of the actors of ‘Harry Potter’ in ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ It is quite an event for any self-respecting potterhead and that in HBO Max they know it well. That is why they are giving us little by little reasons for the desire to live because it arrives on January 1, the date on which it opens on the platform, it is increasing.

Thus, a few hours ago he published the first image of the reunion of Daniel RadcliffeEmma Watson and Rupert Grint in the special, as you can see in the image of the video on these lines. This is the first time we’ve seen all three on screen together in nearly a decade.

But they will not be the only ones who will be in this special, which has the great absence of the creator of everything, JK Rowling. Yes they will be instead Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch.

In addition, this is not the only surprise for fans of the magical world, and it has also been confirmed that HBO Max is working on a “Harry Potter” series for its platform, although details about what it will be have not yet been revealed. or what actors will be in it.

And how not to remember that we also have a movie on the way. ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ It will be released on cinema screens around the world in April 2022.

