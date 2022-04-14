Find out why Camila Cabello was afraid of herself

This Wednesday, April 13, Camila Hair She is a guest on the American television show “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. Of course, he went to promote the new album, “Family”, but he had time for random matters. She has even said that she is afraid of herself.

The theme is the license from lead . At 25, Cabello finally got his license and is driving. Before, she was afraid of herself for being too distracted.

“I was a little scared to get mine because I was scared of the other drivers”, said presenter Kelly Clarkson.

Camila Cabello appears on April 13 edition of The Kelly Clarkson Show (press pic by Weiss Eubanks/NBCU) https://t.co/omC5Bi8hO4 pic.twitter.com/oLsp8M6zqL — Headline Planet (@headlineplanet) April 7, 2022

To which Camila responded by venting about her fear and the reason for having previously obtained the license.

“Correct. I was afraid of myselfCamila responded. “I mean, I think my mom was really scared for me. She was like, ‘You’re too distracted, you have too much Piscean energy to be on the road.’ So I said, ‘Yeah, you’re probably right’“.

Then the singer explains the reason that made him change his mind and decide to get his driver’s license: