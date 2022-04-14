Fantastic animals: the secrets of Dumbledore: a third installment without Johnny Depp and with an implicit message to its own author, JK Rowling

Dangerous men and troubled times. In Europe in 1930, the explosive cocktail that has the international magic community on edge begins to take on an unstoppable dynamic. Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is determined to seize power and establish his reign of terror over the world, enforcing the rule of pureblood wizards over powerless humans. Unless the team formed by the sorcerer Albus Dumbledore manages to stop him, the future will be dark for all. But there is a small drawback: the common past that unites (and confronts) the two characters is still not resolved. And that’s where it comes from Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secretsthe third installment of the saga that serves as a prequel to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter created by JK Rowling, which arrives in Argentine cinemas this Thursday.

Starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen and Ezra Miller, among others, the film directed by David Yates proposes to reveal, as never before, the personal history of the Dumbledore family and, especially, that of Harry Potter’s future mentor, Albus. To do this, it has a script written by JK Rowling herself, accompanied by Steve Kloves. “ If the past is the central theme of every prequel, in this one it is fundamental. Because each character, in her own way, must face it, make peace with it and let it go. If he wants to move on, of course. ”, anticipates Yates, responsible for the last seven films of the license (four of Harry Potter and three of fantastic animals).

Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets

Like everything related to Harry Potter, the origin of fantastic animals you have to look for it in the books. Particularly, in the first of the saga, harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (1997). There it is stipulated that the students of the Hogwarts school have, among their study texts, the obligatory reading of the manual written by the magizoologist Newt Scamander, fantastic beasts and where to find thems, an illustrated guide to the mystical creatures that populate the Wizarding World. With Harry Potter already a publishing success with 200 million copies sold around the world, Rowling decided to give the fictional Scamander book a real life. Playing with the metaliterary nature of its contents, the first physical edition of Fantastic beasts and where to find them It arrived in bookstores around the world in 2001, allocating part of its sales to humanitarian aid to alleviate hunger in Ethiopia.

In 2013, two years after the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2the young magician’s latest film, Warner Bros. announced the production of a new series set in the Wizarding World of JK Rowling, developed and scripted by the author herself. ghost animalsicos would function as a detachment and prequel to the Harry Potter saga, following in the footsteps of Newt Scamander (played by Eddie Redmayne), on his travels around the world while systematizing information (and living copies) of the fantastic animals that would populate his next book.

Soon, the narrow premise was expanded to encompass the unfolding of one of the barely-reported events in the Harry Potter adventures: the rise of Gellert Grindelwald’s (Johnny Depp) xenophobic campaign and his personal battle with a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law). ), mythical clash that would end up triggering a Global War of Wizards, in accordance with World War II. At the same time, the different episodes would shed light on the history of the Dumbledore lineage, including the complex personal relationship between Albus and Grindelwald, the tragedy that shook the family; and the appearance of Credence (Ezra Miller), Albus’s younger brother who would have remained hidden from the world. Fantastic beasts and where to find them hit theaters in 2016, and The crimes of Grindelwald he did two years later. “The first film was based on comedy. The second was darker, more dramatic and intense. And the third is an elegiac, moving, funny, exciting and realistic film. Because behind the fantasy and the special effects, the film talks about how healing it is to take responsibility for the mistakes we have made. And how fundamental it is to be tolerant and inclusive with others Yates notes.

A message that resonates with the same force inside and outside of fiction, also alluding to the extra-cinematographic scandals that shook the multimillion-dollar franchise in the interval between the second and third installments. First, the transphobic views of JK Rowling, which earned her public criticism from a large part of the actors who participated in the films of Harry Potterincluding its leading man, Daniel Radcliffe.

Mads Mikkelsen takes the place that was left vacant after the firing of Johnny Depp

Second, the accusation of domestic violence against Johnny Depp by his former wife, actress Amber Heard, who this week will face each other again in US courts. A complaint that led Warner Bros. to ask Depp to resign and replace him with Mads Mikkelsen, a renowned Danish actor who had already played different villains in the sagas of james-bond, Hannibal Lecter Y Doctor Strange. A change of face Dumbledore’s secrets does not seek to justify narratively within the saga, making it clear that it is a business political decision and not a plot twist of the plot. And finally, days before the world premiere of the film, the arrest of Ezra Miller, detained by the Hawaii police on charges of misconduct and public harassment. A situation that could cast doubt on his continuity in future deliveries of fantastic animals and the DC superhero universe, where he plays the speedster Flash.

After strolling through New York in 1926, and through Paris in 1927, Dumbledore’s secrets moves the action to Berlin in 1930, the place and date in which Grindelwald plans to take control of the International Confederation of Wizards and, from there, make his dictatorial project official and begin the definitive conquest of the world of non-magicians. To do so, he must win the elections and eliminate (real and symbolically) his two main opponents: the Brazilian candidate Vicência Santos (played by Maria Fernanda Cândido from Rio de Janeiro) and the Chinese candidate Liu Tao (Dave Wong).

For fans of the Magical World, the plot carries an insurmountable problem of origin: they already know how the Global War of Wizards that has been proclaimed since the beginning of fantastic animals, because it is a fact that has been talked about in the Harry Potter books and movies. For this reason, Yates seeks to load with meaning how things happen, rather than what is happening.

“ Everything comes out of the head of JK Rowling -he assured-. And she knows that, in the four years that have passed since the premiere of The crimes of Grindelwald, the world and society have changed. It’s something we talk about a lot with her and with Kloves. We are not only interested in reflecting the time in which we live, but also in recognizing the historical events that, in one way or another, have brought us here ”.

In this particular case, in an obvious parallel with Hitler’s rise to power, the film works with a visual imagery indebted to Nazi aesthetics and outlines the figure of Grindelwald, disregarding the semi-buffoonish antics that Depp had printed on him. “Mads wrote a much more menacing and lethal Grindelwald, with a rigid Puritan determination to achieve his goals,” Yates said. Due to his toxic and extremist ideology, it will be inevitable not to recognize him in any current figure. It was not the original idea, but with the things that are happening in the Ukraine, I think people will end up seeing the film with different eyes.”

Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne)

Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law)

Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law), with Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler)

Eulalie Hicks (Jessica Williams)