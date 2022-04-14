Fans call for Ben Affleck to return to Batman with #MakeTheBatfleckMovie

It is well known that the director Zack Snyder It has a huge fan base. After the great recognition he received by winning the two fan categories at the Oscars, the fans were not left alone with that and now they took to the networks again to ask for the return of Ben Affleck to the role of Batman in his eponymous DCEU movie.

with the hashtag #MakeTheBatfleckMovie (‘Make the Batfleck movie’), fans of the DC Extended Universe are now calling for the actor to reprise the role and film the tape he had planned before the project was canceled and taken over by Matt Reeves, with Robert Pattinson in the leading role.

After they made Snyder win with ‘Army of the Dead’ as Best Popular Movie, and ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ for the “Oscar Cheer Moment”, DC fans returned to pick up the steps that with the popular hashtag with which they got the Snyder version of Justice League.

DC fans have already reaped the fruits of making a stir on the networks

Thanks to pressure on social networks with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, the studio approved producing the director’s cut of Justice League, which had previously been released theatrically under the direction of Joss Whedon and was a box office flop. In contrast, this new and improved version of Snyder was a hit in hbo max and that’s why fans want sequels and spin-offs that were planned before, and one of them is The Batman, the solo movie starring Ben Affleck.

The project was going to be starred, directed and written by Affleck, but at that time he felt very pressured by his divorce and alcoholism, as well as a certain rejection in the role that he received from the audience, which led him to walk away from the project. then I return Matt Reeveswho achieved a huge success with his film The Batman, with more than 700 million raised already.

Meanwhile, information was shared on different expert portals from the supposed insider Warstu, where it was said that the restoration of the SnyderVerse has not yet been confirmed, but is still under discussion, while Ben Affleck’s script for The Batman could be adapted into an HBO Max seriesBut for now, these are just rumours.