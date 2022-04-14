Fan Poster of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’ revives Emma Stone as Venom

Later Spiderman: no way home brought in Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to team up with Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans wanted to see them return again. Fans asked that Sony make The Amazing Spider-Man 3by Jared Leto Morbius to incorporate it, and Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone to return. The Amazing Spider-Man 3 A fan poster brings back Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy, but this time corrupted by the Venom Symbiote.

‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’ Fan Poster Imagines Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone Meeting Again, But As Enemies

As Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield prepare to take on Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), The Lizard (Rhys Ifans), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), they spoke up. of past villains.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker