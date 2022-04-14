Fan Poster of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’ revives Emma Stone as Venom

Later Spiderman: no way home brought in Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to team up with Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans wanted to see them return again. Fans asked that Sony make The Amazing Spider-Man 3by Jared Leto Morbius to incorporate it, and Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone to return. The Amazing Spider-Man 3 A fan poster brings back Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy, but this time corrupted by the Venom Symbiote.

‘Cruella’ star Emma Stone appears at premiere | Emma McIntyre/WireImage

‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’ Fan Poster Imagines Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone Meeting Again, But As Enemies

As Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield prepare to take on Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), The Lizard (Rhys Ifans), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), they spoke up. of past villains.

As Maguire mentions the alien made of “black goo” from spider man 3Holland talks about Thanos, but Garfield laments that he never fought an alien.

Nevertheless, The Amazing Spider-Man 3 fan poster would grant that wish, as Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy emerges from the Venom Symbiote. On Instagram, Emma Stone appears as Gwen, apparently alive again.

While The incredible Spider-Man 2 showed Gwen Stacy’s death (which Garfield atoned for by saving Zendaya in Spider-Man: No Way Home), the poster imagines her returning.

Gwen Stacy has used the Venom Symbiote in Marvel Comics

The main Gwen Stacy of Earth-616 never bonded with the Venom symbiote in Marvel Comics. However, another familiar version has taken over the alien.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced many casual superhero fans to Gwen Stacy from Earth-65. In that reality, Gwen Stacy was bitten by the radioactive spider instead of Peter Parker. She became Spider-Gwen and then Ghost Spider. And this version of Gwen took on the Venom Symbiote to become “Gwenom.”

How did Gwen Stacy become Gwenom? ️ https://t.co/hp94AYbM3R — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 13, 2021

Y The Amazing Spider-Man 3 The fan poster imagines a version of the Gwen Stacy Venom story arc. Morbius Director Daniel Espinosa confirmed that there was a Spider-Man in the Sony Universe with Eddie Brock/Venom (Tom Hardy) and Morbius. However, he did not reveal which one.

The fan poster would take Andrew Garfield Spider-Man in an even darker direction.

‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’ Fan Poster Imagines a Darker Tone for Andrew Garfield in the Sony Universe

After Tom Holland Spider-Man failed to save Aunt May (Marissa Tomei) in spiderman: no way home, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire spoke with him. while a the amazing spider man 2 deleted scene could have shown him moving on with his own MJ (Shailene Woodley), the MCU took his character in another direction.

More shots of Shailene Woodley’s MJ from the original version of Webb’s The Amazing Spider-man 2. Apparently, the entire deleted storyline with her and Gwen being friends would have deepened her relationship with Pete in TASM3. Hopefully one day we’ll see the original cut. #Spidey pic.twitter.com/SO1G3p0CzC — Ryan (@itsRyanUnicomb) September 18, 2021

Andrew Garfield Spider-Man “stopped punching” after losing Gwen. if emma stone came back the amazing spiderman 3, it would further destroy his Peter Parker.

While Sony and Garfield have no plans to revisit Spider-Man any time soon, fans are holding out hope.

As Poison Y Morbius haven’t met their Spider-Man yet, there’s always room for a classic to return.

