Falcao, Farruko, Adriana Lucía and famous non-Catholics who celebrate Holy Week

Easter is a season in which most celebrities take a break from their activities. Some choose to rest or go on vacation and others who are more devout, who profess Catholicism, visit monuments, attend mass and dedicate time to reflection.

However, there are several celebrities who are not practicing Catholics, but do celebrate or commemorate Holy Week, although in their customs there are no visits to monuments, masses or recreations of the so-called Passion Week. These are some of the famous Colombians who profess a different faith, in which Holy Week is very important.

Falcao and his wife Lorelei They are Christians from a very young age. They met in Argentina, when he was playing in that country. They were married under the Christian rite and today the two, when they have the opportunity, talk about that faith that they remember during Holy Week because it is based on Jesus as the only Savior. He is also a player John William Square he also professes the same faith as the tiger.

Alex Campos It is considered the greatest exponent of gospel music in Colombia and dedicates this Mayor week to the services that are generally offered in Christian churches. Now that he resides in Houston and is part of the well-known Lakewood community in that city, he too will continue the tradition of gathering for these dates.

Ana Maria Estupinan She is also a Christian practitioner attached to the Casa Roca congregation. the protagonist of Love and live and her husband Maty were married under a Christian ceremony and the two mention their beliefs on social media from time to time.

Other celebrities who find Holy Week an important time for their faith and are not Catholic are: Adriana Lucia, Alex Adames, Luz del Sol, Marcelo Cezán, Michelle Gutty, Katherine Escobar Farfán Y Mario Espitia among other.

In other latitudes, Farruko will have his first Holy Week as a Christian. The reggaeton singer, who converted to this faith a few months ago, will surely attend a service in a Protestant church in Miami. These congregations usually offer dinner to their parishioners to commemorate the passion and death of Christ.

Camilo, Ricardo Montaner, Eva Luna, Justin Bieber, Juan Luis Guerra, Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt They are also known as Protestant Christians.