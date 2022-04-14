Euphoria fans chose the 15 best HBO Max series

What to see after “Euphoria”? The question that millions of fans around the world have asked and that talks about how special the series is for its fans, who chose the 15 best series to watch and watch again while waiting for the third season of the successful production starring Zendaya.

The series chosen by the fans were:

friends

A series with 10 successful seasons, about six young people united by family, romantic and, above all, friendship ties, while trying to succeed in New York. Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) is the spoiled girl who leaves her fiancé at the altar to live with her high school friend Monica (Courtney Cox), a systematic and passionate cook. Monica is Ross’s sister (David Schwimmer), a paleontologist abandoned by his wife, who has discovered that she is a lesbian. Across the hall from Monica and Rachel’s apartment lives Joey (Matt LeBlanc), a frustrated actor, and Chandler (matthew perry), of mysterious profession. The gang is completed by the exotic Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow).

game of Thrones

Inspired by the books “Song of ice and fire”from George R.R. Martinthe series has eight seasons in which the alliances and conflicts between different dynastic noble families are followed, who fight for independence or compete with each other to claim the Iron Throne of the fictitious land of the Seven Kingdoms. This scenario of conspiracies and wars begins to change when the Knights of the Night’s Watch notice the attack of supernatural creatures nicknamed white walkers on humans.

Genera+ion

Genera+ion follows a group of high school students living in Orange County, California as they explore sexuality, love, family, and friendship in the modern, technological world around them. Chester (justice smith) is a boy who begins to attract the attention of the new school counselor. In turn, Greta (haley sanchez) realizes that she can’t do much outside the house without her aunt finding out. Nathan (Uly Schlesinger) decides to get away from her twin sister Naomi (Chloe West). For her part, Arianna (nathanya alexander), Naomi’s best friend, rich and sassy, ​​tries to hide her insecurities with prejudiced jokes. They will fight to find their place in the world, testing the beliefs and moral convictions of this conservative community.

gossip-girl

Eight years after the six seasons of “Gossip Girl”the story continues with a new generation of Upper East Side youth in the reboot of the series, and the gossip continues to be narrated by Kristen Bell, the original voice of the blog girl. The plot has two protagonists: Zoya (Whitney Peak) and Julien (jordan alexander), sisters who grew up separately and who meet again when they start studying at the same school. The cast also includes Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind Y Zion Moreno.

the golden age

The series is set in 1882, when young Marian Brook (Louise Jacobson) moves from rural Pennsylvania to New York City. The transfer occurs after the death of his father, and in his new life he begins to live with his rich aunts: Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baransky) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon). Along with her friend Peggy Scott (Denee Benton), a woman who dreams of becoming a great writer, Marian finds herself caught up in a social war between her aunts and their billionaire neighbors.

The sex life of college girls

Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the plot follows four college freshmen who share the same dorm: the Kimbery friends (Pauline Chalamet), Bella (Amrit Kaur), Leighton (Renee Rapp) and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) live the ordinary life of people who have just entered university and are hormonal, in addition to, of course, each having their own conflicts and secrets.

Lakers: Time to Win

Series that revives the 1980s of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball franchise, which until then was not the global sports giant we know today. The story revolves around the American real estate millionaire, Jerry Buss (John C Reilly), which buys the Los Angeles Lakers, and the celebration of the acquisition of then-rookie Earvin Johnson, later known as Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah).

Merli, Sapere Aude

With two seasons this series is a spin-off of the series “Merlí”. The story begins weeks after the death of philosophy professor Merlí Bergeronand focuses on the story of Pol Rúbio (Carlos Cuevas). The plot follows the boy’s maturation process after leaving school and entering university: love affairs, new friends, social problems, conflicts.

My Brilliant Friend

With three seasons the series is based on the books by author Elena Ferrante. The story follows Elena Greco (Margherita Mazzucco) and her best friend, Raffaella Cerullo (Gaia Girace)., whom he has always called Lila. They met in the first year of elementary school in 1950 and their friendship story spans more than 60 years of their lives. The series explores the mystery of Lila, Elena’s friend and, in a way, also her worst enemy.

peacemaker

The series is a spin-off of the movie “Suicide Squad”which features the actor John Cena in the same role as the controversial Peacemaker. In the plot, the character is summoned by an improvised government task force to try to stop a threat that puts the lives of many at risk. In addition to his patriotic duties, the Peacemaker must also resolve his relationship with his father (Robert Patrick), an extremely cold and dishonest man. His team consists of John (Steve Agee), Leota (Danielle Brooks) and Emily (Jennifer Holland), as well as by the Watcher (freddie stroma), a hero with the ability to quickly recover from injuries.

Raised by Wolves

Produced and directed by Ridley Scott, the two-season series focuses on Father (Abubakar Salim) and Mother (Amanda Collin), two androids fleeing from a religious war that has devastated the Earth. They arrive on the inhabitable planet Kepler-22B with a mission to create and protect human embryos. Six children are born and raised by them, but little by little they succumb to diseases or the inhospitable environment of the planet. A few years later, Campion (winta mcgrath), the embryo that suffered the most to be born, is the only surviving child.

Succession

The hbo drama It has three seasons in which Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is the patriarch of one of today’s most powerful families and owner of a media empire known as Waystar Royco.. He has always been more dedicated to business than to his four children: Connor (Alan Ruck), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (kieran culkin) and Siobhan (Sarah Snook). As Logan’s health declines, his descendants begin a feud for control of the companies, testing each other’s loyalty.

The Big Bang Theory

Two young physics geniuses, Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) share a flat.. Although they know a lot about quantum physics, are not experts when it comes to human relations. But everything begins to change with the arrival of the beautiful neighbor Penny (Kaley Cuoco)waitress and aspiring actress, and the group of friends, which also includes Howard (simon helberg) and Raj (Kunal Najjar). A plot that has produced 12 seasons.

office

the successful office It has nine seasons the series follows the day to day in the offices of a paper company, Dunder Miffin, located in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The central character is Michael Scott (Steve Carell). He’s the boss of the office, and he manages to put into practice, cartoonishly or not, the habits found in corporate settings-including trying to rouse his disgruntled employees: grumpy Stanley (Leslie David Baker), the impatient Angela (Angela Kinsey), fearless Dwight (rainn wilson) and the mysterious Creed Bratton (creed bratton).

The Vampire Diaries

With nine seasons, the series is based on the novels by LJ Smith. In the plot, we continue the new school with siblings Elena (Nina Dobrev) and Jeremy Gilbert (Steven R. McQueen), who are grieving after the tragic car accident that killed their parents. Returning to school, Elena and her friends are fascinated by a new classmate, Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley). Stefan and Elena immediately become close, unbeknownst to the girl, Stefan is a centuries-old vampire fighting for a peaceful life among humans, while his brother Damon (Ian Somerhalder), is the embodiment of vampire violence and brutality. These two vampire brothers – one good and one bad – are at war for the souls of Elena, her friends, her family and all the inhabitants of the small town of Mystic Falls.

