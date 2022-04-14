End of the mystery: this is the most emblematic car of Titanic

Titanic, ladies and gentlemen. The iconic film filmed by James Cameron keeps a secret regarding the car where the attraction between Rose and Jack takes shape. Next, we delve into this story of passion and romance.

Adventure, tragedy, comedy and romantic epic guide to the film titanica during their plus three hours. Premiered in 1997directed by james cameron and starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCapriothis film tells the story of the ocean liner that, in 1912, sank in the Atlantic.

This tragedy remained in the affective memory of humanity for decades, and one fine day Cameron decided to take the story to the big screen, through a mega production and abundant funds. The result is history. One of the most praised and viewed films of the last 30 years, with box office and award records.

In it plot of the film, the problem of social classes and social belonging is ingeniously reflected. The different parts of the ocean liner duly distributed so that the aristocrats do not “mix” with the working class. But love, attraction and desire were stronger than that. The story of Rose and Jack has been symbolically tattooed in the eyes of its viewers around the globe.

Kate Winsley and Leonardo DiCapio in Titanic.

However, there is a car that is the protagonist of the film. Although it is not lit and it is in the vault of the Titanic, it is where one of the most anticipated scenes of the film takes place. It is, in short, the place where the couple specifies and makes their attraction physical. They will remember the scene.

The end of the mystery arrived, we know what car it is. We are talking precisely about Renault BKfactory-dated in France in the year 1911that is, barely a year before the setting of the events.

This Renault of course belonged to an aristocratic family, since at the time cars were a luxury good and social representation. Let’s see some features of this legendary Renault car. It was the first car that used springs in its suspensions, instead of leaf springs. It weighed only 369 kilos and its engine had a cylinder that produced approximately 10 CV of power. Its top speed was 32 km/h.

Renault BK, dated 1911 in France.

Now I ask you, reader, Did you know this Titanic story?