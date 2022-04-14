Emma Watson Remembers The Worst Part Of Filming The ‘Harry Potter’ Movies

It is fair to say that the Harry Potter Movies changed Emma Watson’s life. An entire decade of the actor’s life was devoted to filming and promoting all eight films. She also made her a household name, a billionaire, and one of the most recognizable faces on the planet. And while playing Hermione Granger was a dream come true for the actor, it wasn’t always an easy experience.

Emma Watson considered leaving the ‘Harry Potter’ movies

While Watson is in the eight Harry Potter movies, he was initially only signed on for two. Warner Bros were unsure how the films would be received when they released the first film. However, they completed the saga due to the continuing popularity of the films. Though Watson considered leaving the franchise, he ultimately stood his ground because he couldn’t bear to see anyone else bring Hermione to the big screen.

Filming both parts of ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ was a challenge for the cast

While each film had its unique challenges, Watson cites the last two Harry Potter movies as the most difficult. The theme in both parts of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows it is definitely the darkest. Only Watson’s character deals with death, heartbreak, torture, leaving home and more. But the emotional demands of the last two films were only part of the challenge. It was also a very physically demanding shoot.

There is a lot of action in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. But filming one scene in particular was a nightmare for the cast. In an interview with JoBlo, Watson recalled the worst experience she had while filming the Harry Potter films. It’s about filming a scene that any die-hard Potterhead will recognize.

Watson recalls the scene that was the worst for her to film

“Yes, I can tell you the worst at this point,” Watson shared. “It was in movie #2, a dragon dropped us in the lake and I think it was in January or February. The lake didn’t get warm, and because we had to change as part of the next scene, we couldn’t wear anything underneath. I was lucky. I had my bottoms with some thermals on, but I thought, ‘This must be a joke.’ It was so cold.

Continuing, the Little woman alum explained that she was anxious to finish the scene. “I hate being cold more than anything, so that was my most memorable day,” Watson added. “I was like, ‘I can’t wait for this to be over!’ We spent most of PART 2 soaking wet, and Leavesden, I’m sure, will be beautifully redone when Warner puts all this money into it, but it didn’t get hot that day. Anyway, I’ll stop complaining.

Clearly, filming parts of the Harry Potter the films were very physically and emotionally demanding for the cast. However, most fans will probably agree that it was pretty awesome to watch.

