Emma Watson Remembers The Worst Part Of Filming The ‘Harry Potter’ Movies

It is fair to say that the Harry Potter Movies changed Emma Watson’s life. An entire decade of the actor’s life was devoted to filming and promoting all eight films. She also made her a household name, a billionaire, and one of the most recognizable faces on the planet. And while playing Hermione Granger was a dream come true for the actor, it wasn’t always an easy experience.

Emma Watson considered leaving the ‘Harry Potter’ movies

While Watson is in the eight Harry Potter movies, he was initially only signed on for two. Warner Bros were unsure how the films would be received when they released the first film. However, they completed the saga due to the continuing popularity of the films. Though Watson considered leaving the franchise, he ultimately stood his ground because he couldn’t bear to see anyone else bring Hermione to the big screen.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker