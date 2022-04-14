Emma Watson accused of being anti-Semitic

Actress Emma Watson published two days ago on her Instagram account an image with the phrase “solidarity is a verb”, with which she shows her support for Palestine.

Although the image was well received by his followers, it was not well received by others, such as Danny Danon, Israel’s permanent representative to the UN.

Danon posted his discontent on Twitter, calling the actress anti-Semitic and making a Harry Potter reference:

“10 points off Gryffindor for being anti-Semitic @emmawatson,” was his message, which he accompanied with a screenshot of Watson’s Instagram post.

What is it to be anti-Semite?

Antisemitism is discrimination against Jewish people.

Since the Israel-Palestine conflict, people in Israel have argued that showing Palestine is an anti-Semitic act, however, others point out that demanding respect for the human rights of Palestinians does not imply discriminating against Jews.

The Israel-Palestine conflict

In May 2021, the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated again into bombings and missile launches.

Jerusalem has been the scene of violent clashes for 100 years, and remains one of the most fiercely contested cities in the world. In May, the decision of the Israeli government to prevent some gatherings of Palestinians for the start of the holy month of Muslims, Ramadan, generated a climate of internal commotion.

Israel then eased that restriction, but it was too late and the spark had started a conflict, made worse by the plan to evict dozens of Palestinians from an East Jerusalem neighborhood, which led to protesters clashing with law enforcement, in an exchange of rubber bullets and tear gas on one side and stones on the other, resulting in injuries to both sides.

Hamas responded by firing a series of rockets into the city on Monday night, a revenge attack for “crimes and aggression” that sparked the fighting.

The escalation of war between Israel and the Palestinian militias in the Gaza Strip in May 2021 ended with a ceasefire managed by Egypt and international mediators but without a prolonged truce to guarantee some peace in the area.

Although there have been no major rounds of hostilities since then, the situation is still volatile and the threat of a new conflict is latent, something that is of particular concern to civilians on both sides of the border.