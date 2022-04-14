Emma Stone and 5 other celebrities who teach about copper hair

The hair red or copper became a symbol of sensuality in Hollywood and it shows Emma Stone on all the red carpets. The trend caught on long before the days of Marilyn Monroe, who everyone remembers with her platinum blonde, but her natural color was a light orange.

This color is a consequence of the low production of melanin in people, which is why there are different shades of red. Copper is a type of orange that resembles the color of metallic copper and is believed to have been started by Vikings in countries like Scotland and Ireland.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker