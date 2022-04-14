Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, together by the Amazon in the trailer in Spanish for ‘Jungle Cruise’ – Movie News

Jaume Collet-Serra is the director of the film based on the homonymous attraction of the Disney amusement parks.

After showing the first preview of Disney·Pixar’s Onward, the House of Mickey Mouse has released the Jungle Cruise trailer in Spanish. The studio, led by Jaume Collet-Serra, brings this exciting adventure to the big screen inspired by the famous Disneyland attraction of the same name.

Emily Blunt, who has already worked for the company on the new version of Mary Poppins, and Dwayne Johnson are the stars of the film that takes us back to the 20th century. Blunt plays Lily Houghton, a scientist who decides to hire Frank (Johnson), the charismatic captain of a peculiar boat, to help her search for a mysterious tree. Her mission will not be easy, on their journey through the river they must face dozens of dangers that the Amazon has prepared for them.

The The film is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 24, 2020.. For Spain, Disney has not yet confirmed the date, but the launch will be in the summer. At the moment, Jungle Cruise is not conceived as the start of a new franchise for the studio, but it should not be ruled out that the producers will change their minds if the film is well received at the box office. Who knows, maybe we are facing the ‘new’ Pirates of the Caribbean.

Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons, Jack Whitehall and Paul Giamatti complete the main cast of the film, whose original script of John Requa and Glenn Ficarra was rewritten by Michael Green, Patrick McKay and JD Payne. Watch the trailer above these lines!

