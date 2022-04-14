Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter, saying the social media platform he has criticized for failing to live up to free speech principles should be turned private.

Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing Thursday that Musk, currently the company’s largest shareholder, has proposed to buy the remaining shares of Twitter he doesn’t already own at $54.20 a share, an offer worth more than $43 billion. Dollars.

Musk called that price his best and last offer, although he did not provide details on financing. The offer is not binding and is subject to financing and other conditions.

“I invested in Twitter because I believe in its potential to be the platform for freedom of expression around the world, and I believe that freedom of expression is a social imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk said in the presentation. “However, since making my investment, I now realize that the company will not prosper or meet this social imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to transform into a private company.”

Musk revealed in regulatory filings in recent weeks that he had been buying shares in near-daily batches beginning January 31, ending up with a stake of around 9%. Only Vanguard Group’s set of mutual funds and ETFs controls more Twitter stock.

The billionaire has been a vocal critic of Twitter in recent weeks, mainly for his belief that it does not comply with the principles of free expression. The social media platform has angered supporters of Donald Trump and other far-right political figures who have had their accounts suspended for violating its content standards on violence, hate or harmful misinformation. Musk also has a history of his own tweets causing legal trouble.

After Musk announced his involvement, Twitter quickly offered him a seat on its board on the condition that he own no more than 14.9% of the company’s outstanding shares, according to a filing. But five days later he said that he had refused.

He did not explain why, but the decision coincided with a barrage of now-deleted tweets from Musk proposing major changes for the company, such as removing ads, its main source of revenue, and transforming its San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter. . Musk left a few hints on Twitter about his thinking, such as “liking” a tweet that summed up the events when Musk went from being “the biggest free speech stockholder” to being “told to play nice and not speak freely “.

Musk’s 81 million followers on Twitter make him one of the most popular figures on the platform, rivaling pop stars like Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga.

[Con información de The Associated Press]

