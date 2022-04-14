Edge will be the image of WWE WrestleMania Backlash

As WWE continues to outline the card for its next premium live event, WrestleMania Backlash, the company has unveiled the show’s poster, which will exclusively feature the WWE Hall of Famer Edge. WWE WrestleMania Backlash will take place on May 8 in Providence, RI.

Although nothing is official yet, it is expected that the former WWE world champion will have a match at the event or, at least, participate in it in some way. It should be remembered that Edge defeated AJ Styles in a dream match at WrestleMania 38, where Damian Priest played a decisive role.



In the last two weeks, Edge and AJ Styles have continued with hostilities. In the post-WrestleMania red mark episode, the WWE Hall of Famer and Damian Priest managed to reduce “The Phenomenal” thanks to his numerical superiority. Priest and Styles faced each other on the latest WWE Monday Night Raw show, but the match ended abruptly when the former took a knee in the center of the ring and the venue lights went out. The rivalry is expected to run its course for the next few weeks.



Meanwhile, for weeks the arrival of a new stable led by Edge, whose members, with the exception of Priest, we still do not know. For all we know, WWE is considering several names, including those of Tommaso Ciampa and Rhea Ripley. For now, the story between Edge and AJ Styles and the birth of this new stable, is cooking over low heat. It is likely that at WrestleMania Backlash we can witness a new chapter in this rivalry and, why not, a significant evolution in the formation of the new group led by Edge.



Updated WWE WrestleMania Backlash undercard



I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey



Raw Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sonya DeVille

Cody Rhodes vs. seth rollins

