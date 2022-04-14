Easter 2022 in Fortnite: where to find Egg Launchers and Jumping Eggs

the event of Easter 2022 brought back to the Season 2 of the Chapter 3 from Fortnite already classic objects during these dates, such as the egg thrower and the Jumping Eggs either Easter eggs. In this guide to fortnite battle royale we tell you where to find Egg Thrower Y where to get easter eggs:

Where to find Jumping Eggs in Fortnite and what are they for?

Jumping Eggs are a consumable item in Fortnite. Consuming them is used to gain a small amount of shield and the low gravity effect.with which we can jump higher and avoid fall damage for a limited time. We will find Jumping Eggs in the following points of the island:

All Jumping Egg locations during the Easter 2022 event in Fortnite

This is how Jumping Eggs appear in the game’s file system:

Saltrine Eggs allow us to recover shield and give us low gravity effect

This is what they look like. At each point marked on the map above, they usually appear in groups of five or six:

We found a Jumping Egg

Where to find Egg Throwers in Fortnite and how to use them?

We found an Egg Thrower on the ground.

The Egg Throwers return to Fortnite; they are an explosive weapon that launches eggs that explode as soon as they stop moving. They use rockets as ammunition. We will find them randomly throughout the island, on the ground, in chest boxes and/or in supply drops. As they do not have a fixed location, we cannot help you more in this regard; It depends on luck and chance to find one of these weapons.

All Egg Throwers during the Fortnite Easter 2022 event

As we have just told you, Egg Launchers shoot eggs that explode as soon as they stand still. This makes them weapons that are very difficult to use and that we do not recommend using beyond for fun. They are more effective indoorssince it is easier to calculate the trajectory of the projectiles, and the fact that they are surrounded by walls and/or ceilings will mean that the eggs we shoot can stop earlier, which allows us to better calculate when and where they will explode.

The Egg Launcher and Jumping Eggs are available in Fortnite for a limited time due to the Easter 2022 event. In our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you all the secrets of the game, including how to level up fast or how to complete all missions.