Easter 2022: Discover the hidden Easter Eggs in HBO Max content

Easter is celebrated in many ways in different countries, but what many have in common is celebrating it with Easter Eggs. In the film industry, this element has another connotation. Are the “easter eggs“: iconic references to pop culture and hidden messages within movies and series, which are as exciting to find as chocolate ones.

This Easter weekend, HBO Max proposes marathoning with the best content on the platform that is full of “easter eggs”.

Here are some movies and series with these hidden gems that will bring nostalgia and excitement to those who saw them, and discover something new for those who could never see them.

THE BIG BANG THEORY

The Big Bang Theory is the perfect series to binge-watch and find thousands of “easter eggs” on the content of HBO Max, you will surely find more than one per chapter. It is the mother of all the series that have ever made reference to pop culture, since its protagonists are mega fans of that universe. Leonard and Sheldon’s apartment contains more than one action figure and decorations about the DC world, and they make references in their dialogue and in the plot to iconic HBO Max content, such as The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Star Trek and Harry Potter.

PEACEMAKER

Peacemaker focuses on the character already introduced in The Suicide Squad, an antihero obsessed with peace who will start working for the government to get his freedom. From the first chapter we can find several references to what happened in The Suicide Squad (2021), to his hatred for Aquaman and some hidden “easter eggs” about DC and Batman like the reference to Wayne Industries.

READY PLAYER ONE

This Steven Spielberg film based on the book by Ernest Cline is a caress to the soul of the fan of pop culture. It contains thousands of references and easter eggs, some hidden and others more obvious, not only from his movies but also from video games and music. In it you will be able to find from the Batman, the T Rex from Jurassic Park to the Steel Giant, among many other references that will bring you nostalgia and a lot of emotion.

LEGACY

It is the latest spin off of The Vampire Diaries saga. It tells the story of the children of the original characters and how they continue the legacy of their parents. The story revolves around Hope Mikelson, daughter of the legendary Klaus Mikelson, the villain of the original saga and its first spin-off The Originals. This new series of 4 seasons is full of “easter eggs” and tributes to The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, such as the necklace that Hope wears with the Mikelson crest, the Bennet blood or Caroline’s dress. If you liked the original saga, you can’t stop watching this spin-off.

