During trial, fight between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in 2016 is relived

Los Angeles Police officers went to the building where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard lived the night of the May 21, 2016, date on which Heard had previously assured that he received blows from the actor.

During the third day of the trial that confronts the two actors, the Judge Penney Azcarateof Fairfaix County, reviewed the recordings taken by the security cameras of the East Columbia skyscraper, located in downtown Los Angeles and in which Depp owned five apartments.

In the images corresponding to May 21, 2016, the arrival of at least two police officers can be seen, a point confirmed by the property manager, Brandon Pattersonwhen questioned, although he stated that he did not remember any more details of the scene.

Heard had previously alleged that Depp hit her with his phone earlier that day.

The actor and actress were present this Wednesday at a new session of the trial in which Depp accuses his ex-wife of defamation for an article he published in The Washington Post in 2018 after his divorce and in which he referred to herself as a person who had experience in what “domestic abuse represents”.

The process, which comes after a media trial in London for another similar article, is being broadcast live and will feature witnesses as famous as the actor James Franco or the billionaire Elon Musk.

Among the witnesses who have already intervened is a close friend of the actor, isaac baruchwho assured that he was aware of the couple’s discussions but does not remember seeing signs of violence.

Baruch said he met Heard a day after the alleged May 2016 incident and she told him that “Depp got violent” and hit her.

“I looked at her completely and saw nothing… No cuts, bruises, swelling. Just Amber’s face“Insisted the friend, who lived in the same block of flats and to whom Depp helped financially.

Baruch described Heard’s accusations of mistreatment as a “malicious lie” and assured that they have greatly affected Depp’s family, according to statements collected by the US network Fox News.

The day before, the actor’s sister and assistant came, Christy Dembrowski, who was asked by Heard’s lawyers about several messages in which he asked her to stop using substances, although she assured that she was never concerned that Depp had an addiction.

The actor asks his ex-partner for 50 million dollars in damages.

For his part, Heard responded with a counterclaim in which he alleges that the actor has launched a smear campaign against him and claims 100 million.

It will be the first time that the two celebrities face each other in court. In the trial held in London, and which Depp lost, the actress attended as a witness since the accusation was against The Sun for an article that described the actor as an “aggressor of women”.

