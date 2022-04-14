Download Minecraft 2022 version 1.18 for Android APK: so you can get the latest version 2022

Minecraft is an open world or sandbox construction video game originally created by Markus Persson, a Swedish developer. His idea was bought and improved by Mojang Studios (currently part of Microsoft) and released on May 17, 2009, and after numerous changes, its first stable version “1.0” was released on November 18, 2011. A month earlier After the launch of its full version, a version for mobile devices called Minecraft: Pocket Edition was released on Android,and on November 17 of the same year the same version was released for iOS. On May 9, 2012, the Xbox 360 and PS3 version of the game was released. All versions of Minecraft receive constant updates since their release and are easy to download.

Minecraft is currently available for various platforms, which has made it easier for users to access and use the platform. Most versions have global crossplay, which means that Windows players can join Mac, mobile or console players on the same server. In addition, you can improve it with maps for Minecraft and a lot of plugins.

You may also be interested in: Android TV 12: What are the news that the new version of the operating system is preparing

Where can you download Minecraft?

Minecraft Java Edition

It is the original version of Minecraft with the Java programming language. It has a price of 97.41 soles, and once you buy it you can download it to your computer as many times as you want. When you get it, you will also have all the updates that the game has received. This version is available for Windows, macOS and GNU/Linux, and is fully compatible with all skins and mods you can find on the Internet. You can get it on its official website.

Minecraft for Windows 10

A version of Minecraft specially designed for Windows 10. In this case, you have two different packs with different prices, and each one offering you a different content. They all share the base game, but you can also find different texture and skin packs, as well as Minecoins, which are the internal currency to buy things in the in-game Marketplace. The basic pack costs 122 soles in the Microsoft Store. The Master Collection pack costs 203 soles the Microsoft Store

Minecraft Pocket Edition

It is a version specially adapted for cell phones. It has cross-play, so you can play alone or with other people who are on Windows or other mobile devices. This game It also has a Marketplace, a content store where you can buy aesthetic content packs, with different textures and skins for your character. You can download it on Google Play for Android, and the App Store for iOS.

Minecraft for Kindle Fire

If you have an Amazon tablet, you can purchase the game specially designed for these tablets separately. It is the Pocket Edition version, it has cross-play for all platforms, and a price of 28.50 soles.

minecraft for consoles

If there is one thing that characterizes Minecraft, it is that you can download it on virtually any console. And the best thing is that these versions have cross-play to play with any other device.

minecraft is available in Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, 4 and 5, PS Vita, Wii U, and Nintendo 3DS. In each version, the title is perfectly adapted to the controls.

WhatsApp Plus 2022: this is how you should download it

First, download the new APK.

Then install it and turn on the option to install to unknown sources on Android.

It is necessary to take into account that when you download an application outside the Google Play Store you must activate the unknown sources.

In that sense, you must follow this route: Settings – Security – Unknown sources – Accept.

Finally, run the .apk file so that everything is ready.

WhatsApp Plus 2022: What functions does it offer?

Among the various functions it offers are the following: