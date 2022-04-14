Does the TV series anticipate the Rock vs Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania?

As you well know, last year NBC started producing and broadcasting a particular TV series, Young Rock, which tells us the story of a young The Rock struggling with various personal and professional adventures.

This serial series features many iconic characters who have been part of the wrestling world, such as The Rock himself, his father Rocky Johnson, his grandmother who was a great booker in the business, but also Macho Man Randy Savage, Andre The Giant and etc.

The whole thing is told by Dwayne Johnson himself, while shooting a documentary in 2032 with a reporter during his election campaign to become president in the future, so it is all characterized by flashbacks.

Roman Reigns also appears

In the last episode that aired, we step back in 1996 as a young Dwayne Johnson starting training in the wrestling ring alongside his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, after deciding to give up his football career.

At one point, Johnson is watching the 1996 Royal Rumble alongside his parents, grandmother, The Iron Shiek, and The Wild Samoans. After a while a child jumps on to Afa and Sika to mimic a move seen on TV. The child then tries to get someone from his family to hit him with a Samoan Drop, but does not get the desired response.

The little one then points his finger at the camera and says: “Acknowledge Me!” Does it seem familiar to you? Yes, that child is just the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns as a child. In fact, during his narration, The Rock specifies that that child is his cousin Joe, who will later be called Roman Reigns in WWE, while on the screen a list of everything that the wrestler has achieved in his career appears.

Returning to the present Joe says: “Come on Dewey, let’s fight!” And The Rock replies: “No the world is not ready! Such a large match can only enter Wrestlemania. “

Says everything right? Could it really be a little message sent by The Rock to his cousin ahead of Wrestlemania 39?