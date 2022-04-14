Discriminatory shout stops duel between Chivas and Monterrey

Chivas fans showed annoyance, after the 1-3 defeat against Monterrey, with Víctor Manuel Vucetich on the rival bench

Near the end of the match between Chivas Y Montereythe popular discriminatory cry was once again present in the stands of the Akron Stadium, as a protest against the new defeat of the rojiblanco team at home.

In added time, in one of Esteban Andrada’s clearances, the fans of Chivas sang the popular homophobic cry, however, the local sound prevented the central referee from noticing the cry, after each clearance a cry of support was presented for Chivas.

Later, in the second clearance, despite the local sound, the fans of the Guadalajara It made itself felt with the homophobic cry, which is why the central referee Diego Montaño Robles asked for the ball to sanction that he perceived the cry.

The whistle of the match stopped Chivas-Rayados for the discriminatory shout. picture 7

After the second shout, the match resumed, and despite the fact that the local sound was present warning that they will avoid singing the popular shout, the fans responded with another shout in Esteban Andrada’s clearance, however, the central referee did not stop the encounter by repetition.

It was until the play resumed, when in a throw-in by the set of Montereythe hobby of Chivas He sang the discriminatory cry for the third time, which is why the referee stopped the actions and gathered the footballers in the center of the field, as part of the established protocol.

With the third shout the local sound announced that the game would stop for five minutes, so that the shout would not be presented again, before the message, the fans began to protest and complain with shouts and boos.

After the match was stopped for five minutes, the screaming continued in the Akron StadiumHowever, it was the same referee who determined to end the match.