Di Salvo: “That time I sent Cristiano Ronaldo to the Maldives …”

There Gazzetta dello Sport interviewed Valter By Salvo, responsible for the performance and research area of ​​the FIGC. The professor explained the difference between the league and international matches: “First of all, the maximum but also almost impossible goal for a football team is to maintain a high performance throughout the season. So we must try to reduce the peaks as much as possible, because at an optimal moment a heavy drop will follow. The second assumption is that all teams have fluctuations linked to relevant external factors. The first is the type of preparation set by the respective technical staff, the second is the number of games to be played, with a load linked not only to the 90 ‘of the match, but also to stress. A Champions League match involves a much greater expenditure than a normal match. All without forgetting the effect of travel. Even if you are in Europe and have a 2-3 hour flight, going to bed at 4am is a major expense. And then there are the windows for the national teams “.

When the cup commitments are lost, a lot changes: “When you have the opportunity to catch your breath on a psycho-physical level, after a while, you will benefit from it undoubtedly. When you play every three days it’s just recovery management and the game is the real training, the real preparation. You can’t add a load to it. If, on the other hand, you only play on weekends, you can also do some booster work with aerobic and strength exercises that are usually done in July, when the retreat begins. The high-level footballer takes two weeks without travel and extra stress to rediscover the old sensations and return to everything“.

Sometimes a vacation can be the solution: “In 2006 I was at Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo was struggling. Ferguson calls me and says ‘Valter, what do you say if we send a Christian week on vacation to the Maldives?’. I told him that, if we could afford it with the various commitments, it was a good idea. Cristiano went to the Maldives, where he still did some exercises because he is manic, and in the first match after the return he scored a brace… He knew how much he appreciated the trust granted by the staff! “.

The psychological aspect is important: “Head and legs are so connected that it is difficult to distinguish situations. Here, too, everyone reacts in his own way. But they are often important races, the big names must always win. I believe mental fatigue is even greater than physical fatigue. Without forgetting that there are roles, first of all the external midfielders, who work a lot than others, for example the central defenders. It is no coincidence that the goalkeepers or people like Chiellini and Bonucci are the longest-lived“.

The 5 substitutions have changed football a lot: “This news is the only positive thing that Covid has brought us. He gains the show on the pitch and injuries decrease. Because the difference between playing 70 ‘and 90’ goes well beyond 20 minutes less, which are the most tiring for many reasons. If one always plays a whole game, he recovers less well“.

On the possibility of setting the preparation on being at the top in spring: “You could, but the risk is that then you are down in October-November and in the round of 16 of the Champions League or to play the Scudetto you don’t even get there.. This speech can be done if you have to prepare a European or a World Cup. The championships are then won with the small ones“.

