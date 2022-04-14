David Cronenberg, Kore-eda and James Gray will compete at the 75th Cannes Film Festival | Culture

The Cannes festival wants to recover its pre-pandemic shine for its 75th edition. After canceling the 2020 appointment and delaying the 2021 appointment until July, in this 2022 the event returns to its usual dates and will be held between May 17 and 28. This Thursday, Thierry Frémaux, general delegate of the Cannes festival, announced the 18 films that will enter the competition and the titles that will be seen in other sections of the contest, although there are still some to be announced, as well as the composition of the jury.

More information

The powerful official selection of films that will compete for the Palme d’Or includes premieres by four directors who have already won this award in previous editions. Japanese Hirokazu Kore-eda will present broker; Romanian director Cristian Mungiu has NMR; the Swedish Ruben Ostlund will premiere Triangle of Sadness and Belgian brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne will lead Tori and Lokita to La Croisette. Another of the prominent names in this selection is David Cronenberg, who will aspire to the award with Crimes of the Future, film starring Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart. The director James Gray will do it with Armageddon Timewhile Arnaud Desplechin will compete with frere et soeur and French director Claire Denis will present stars at noon, shot in Central America. The rest of the list is completed by Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Tarik Saleh, Lucas Dhont, Park Chan-Wook, Jerzy Skolimowski, Ali Abbasi, Saeed Roustaee, Mario Martone, Kelly Reichardt and the Russian dissident Kirill Serebrennikov, whose works had already been screened at the contest in two other editions (Leto in 2018 and Petrov fever in 2021) but that until now he has never been able to go because he was under house arrest in Moscow and was prohibited from leaving his country. Perhaps this year he can do it, because on April 1 it was confirmed that he had been able to legally leave Russia to work in Germany. They are the 15 men and three women who passed the filter of the more than 2,000 films received by the organizers to compete this year.

Thierry Fremaux, general delegate of the Cannes festival, and Pierre Lescure, president of the festival, pose after presenting the official selection of the 75th edition of the festival this Thursday in Paris. SARAH MEYSSONNIER (REUTERS)

No Spanish or Latin American film is in competition for the top award this year. At the moment, the Ibero-American presence is limited to the film Sunday and the fog, by the young author Ariel Escalante, from Costa Rica, which will be seen in the Un Certain Regard section. A new David Lynch film will not be presented either, as had been rumored (and later Lynch himself had denied) in the previous days.

Out of competition, the festival will host the premiere of the new film by filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, Elvisbiopic of the singer that is the first film by the Australian director since The Great Gatsby in 2013. The film that will mark the opening of the festival will be Z, by Michel Hazanavicius, a horror comedy that adapts the Japanese One Cut of the Dead and that combines cinema and zombies. It will also pass by La Croisette Tom Cruise, who will receive a tribute taking advantage of the fact that he stars in another of the films that will be seen out of competition, Top Gun: Maverick, by Joseph Kosinski.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

Within the special screenings, Frémaux has announced the premiere of the new film by Ethan Coen, this time without his brother Joel. Is about Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind, a documentary about this music icon. Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa will present The Natural History of Destruction, and Indian director Shaunak Sen will show All That Breathes.