David Cronenberg, James Gray and the Dardenne brothers at the 75th Cannes Film Festival

Canadian David Cronenberg, American James Gray, the Belgian Dardenne brothers and Russian Kirill Serebrennikov, who is critical of his country, will compete at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, which is prolonging the suspense surrounding its jury.

A total of 18 films aspire to the Palme d’Or of the contest, which is held from May 17 to 28, its general delegate, Thierry Frémaux, reported this Thursday at a press conference.

No Ibero-American film is in contention for the highest award, after a discreet participation last year, with less than a dozen creations in all categories.

More than 2,000 candidate films were submitted to the official selection for a contest that is gradually returning to normal, after two years of the pandemic.

French filmmaker Claire Denis is presenting “Stars at Noon,” a film set in Central America, in competition, Frémaux explained.

And from Costa Rica, the film “Sunday and the Fog”, by director Ariel Escalante Meza, competes in the “A Certain Look” section.

Spanish cinema, which won a Golden Bear at the recent Berlinale (“Alcarràs” by Clara Simón) is absent from the most important film festival in the world.

Something unusual, the selection of films was presented before the jury, whose composition is left in abeyance.

The world of cinema is still recovering from the global pandemic, Frémaux acknowledged. “The cinema must get back on its feet,” asked the person in charge of the contest, who assured that nearly 35,000 people have been accredited for this festival, almost double last year.

The festival will officially blow out its 75 candles with a special act on May 24. “It will not necessarily be about celebrating its past (…) but also about celebrating the present and the future,” said the person in charge.

Five directors who have already been crowned compete again for the Palme d’Or.

Cronenberg, a director specialized in horror and science fiction films, presents “Crimes of the future”, with Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.

As predicted, Cannes takes a position on the war in Ukraine, in particular with the invitation to Serebrennikov, an iconoclastic director, known for his theatrical creations, currently outside the country.

The Russian director, in competition for the third time at Cannes after “Petrov’s Fever” and “Leto”, is back with “Zhena Tchaikiovskogo”, a historical film about the wife of composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

Serebrennikov was sentenced in June 2020 for diversion of funds to three years in prison, an accusation that he has always rejected.

After receiving a reduced sentence, he “legally” left the country, he told AFP earlier this month.

Serebrennikov was also invited to open the Avignon Theater Festival (south-eastern France) in July.

And two Ukrainian filmmakers will also be present, out of competition: master Sergei Loznitsa, for “The Natural History of Destruction”, in a special session, and an unknown, Maksim Nakoneshnyi, with “Bachennya Metelyka”, in the selection “A Certain Look “.

Cannes also gives space to auteur cinema.

Brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, Cannes veterans, present “Tori et Lokita”, Gray (author of “Ad Astra”) returns with “Armaggedon Time”, with a story centered on the father of former President Donald Trump starring Anthony Hopkins and Anne Hathaway.

South Korean Park Chan-wook competes with “Haeojil Gyeolsim Park” and Egyptian Tarik Saleh with “Boy from Heaven.”

Spectacular movie lovers will delight in “Top Gun: Maverick,” starring American star Tom Cruise, and “Elvis,” the latest film by Australian director Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge”).

jz/en