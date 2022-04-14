Cruella finally premieres and Emma Stone steals all the attention

Cruella, a film starring Emma Stonefinally premiered through the streaming platform Disney+although he did it at an extra cost.

However, this feature has not prevented the film from becoming a trend due to the people who left their impression after seeing it. They mostly talk about a good performance by the star actress, as well as a good story.

“I finally got to see Cruella and I’ll just say that I haven’t seen such a good Disney movie in years. Emma Stone breaks it in the whole fight!! Phew,” writes @jsdlcz.

finally i could see #cruella and I’ll just say that it’s been years since I’ve seen such a good movie by Disney 🤯 Emma Stone breaks it all the way!! UFFFF 🔥 pic.twitter.com/k8ZbH156b8 — 𝙲𝚘𝚖𝚒𝚚𝚞𝚎𝚛𝚘 (@jsdlcz) May 29, 2021

“It’s AWESOME Emma Stone was spectacular playing the most dominant and ambitious Disney villain. Cruella is certainly a self-sufficient woman, she knows no limits to her creations and there will always be something to discover deep within her dark personality,” she shares @Justliveanddare.

#cruella is awesome

Emma Stone was spectacular playing the most dominant and ambitious Disney villain

Cruella is undoubtedly a self-sufficient woman, she knows no limits to her creations and there will always be something to discover deep within her dark personality. pic.twitter.com/KeP0rn0tzQ — YaSsSS (@Justliveanddare) May 29, 2021

The film tells the story of the transition from “Estella”, a rebellious young woman, to the villain of the Disney classic 101 Dalmatians, “Cruella De Vil”. We leave you the trailer of the tape in case you haven’t seen it yet.

Please make way for the worst of all to arrive… #cruella 🖤💋 Available now in #DisneyPlus Premier Access with additional cost. pic.twitter.com/lcatsiHIoI — Disney+ Latin America (@disneyplusla) May 28, 2021

CT

