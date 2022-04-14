Cruella finally premieres and Emma Stone steals all the attention

Cruella, a film starring Emma Stonefinally premiered through the streaming platform Disney+although he did it at an extra cost.

However, this feature has not prevented the film from becoming a trend due to the people who left their impression after seeing it. They mostly talk about a good performance by the star actress, as well as a good story.

“I finally got to see Cruella and I’ll just say that I haven’t seen such a good Disney movie in years. Emma Stone breaks it in the whole fight!! Phew,” writes @jsdlcz.

“It’s AWESOME Emma Stone was spectacular playing the most dominant and ambitious Disney villain. Cruella is certainly a self-sufficient woman, she knows no limits to her creations and there will always be something to discover deep within her dark personality,” she shares @Justliveanddare.

The film tells the story of the transition from “Estella”, a rebellious young woman, to the villain of the Disney classic 101 Dalmatians, “Cruella De Vil”. We leave you the trailer of the tape in case you haven’t seen it yet.

