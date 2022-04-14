Cronenberg, Desplechin, Gray and the Dardennes will compete in Cannes, which will honor Tom Cruise

David Cronenberg, Arnaud Desplechin, James Gray and the brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne will compete at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, to be held from May 17 to 28 and It will thus return to its usual dates after two years of pandemic.







Cronenberg, who had gone eight years without a new film, will aspire to the Palme d’Or with Crimes of the Futureunfold with frere et soeurthe Dardennes with Tori and Lokita and Gray with Armageddon Timeas announced on Thursday by the event’s general delegate, Thierry Frémaux, at the official presentation.

Hirokazu Kore-Eda with broker, Claire Denis with Stars at noon, shot in Central America, and, among others, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi with love thems, which passed the filter among the more than 2,200 films received by the organizers.

Also included in the competition were Hirokazu Kore-Eda with brokerClaire Denis with Stars at noon, shot in Central America, and, among others, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi with love thems, which passed the filter among the more than 2,200 films received by the organizers.

Cannes will complete the list in the coming days, but progress has been made since in its special sessions, out of competition, the Ukrainian Sergei Loznitsa returns to the Croisette with The natural history of destructionagain focused on his country, and Ethan Cohen signs solo Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mindabout the American musician.

In the midnight sessions Brett Morgen will pay tribute to David Bowie in Moonage Daydreamwhere he talks about the extent to which the artist was interested in cinema and was a pioneer in his video clips, while out of competition Cédric Jiménez will narrate in November the investigation of the attacks of November 13, 2015 in Paris.

will also be seen Huntthe debut film by South Korean actor Lee Jung-Jae, who rose to worldwide fame for his role in the Netflix hit the squid game.

George Miller will premiere three thousand years of longing and in Cannes Première, a section dedicated to Cannes regulars to give rise to projects that have no place in competition, the Italian Marco Bellocchio stands out with Sternum Notteabout the kidnapping and assassination in 1978 of the then leader of the Christian Democracy, Aldo Moro, by the Red Brigades (BR), and Joseph Kosinski, with Top Gun: Mavericksequel to the classic with Tom Cruise.

Cruise, as previously announced, will receive a tribute for “the quality of his commitment to cinema”Fremaux pointed out. As for the sequel top gunis known to be a follow-up to Tony Scott’s classic 1986 romantic drama about a US Air Force pilot and will feature Cruise again in the role of Maverick.

The French Michel Hazanavicius will open the event with Z (like Z)a zombie comedy that will be presented out of competition.

In the Un Certain Regard section, the second in importance of the Festival, seven debut films were included, and of the 15 films announced this Thursday, eight are signed by women, according to Frémaux.

In that section compete Sunday and the fogsecond film by Costa Rican Ariel Escalanteafter the sound of things (2016), which tells the story of a country man regularly visited by the ghost of his wife. It is, for the moment, the only Latin American presence at the festival.

and likewise Beastprovisional title of the first film by Gina Gammell and Riley Keough -Elvis Presley’s granddaughter-, shot on an Indian reservation.

This 75th anniversary of the event, seen as a celebration of its present and future, will also serve to ask about the future of cinematography and the role of festivals, in a colloquium in which prominent filmmakers will participate.

By train of a return to the dawn of rock and roll, ten days ago it had already been announced that Elvisthe film by Australian director, screenwriter and producer Baz Luhrmann, centered on the life of rock and roll icon Elvis Presley, will have its world premiere at the 75th edition of Cannes.

So far, what is known about this production is that it reviews more than 20 years in the life of the rock pioneer, from his beginnings to absolute stardom, through his complex relationship with his controversial manager and the central role he played. his wife Priscilla. This could be known from an advance released last February.

Next week the French contest will make more announcements with a few titles that will be incorporated.

Latin American cinema was unlucky in this call and, for the moment, only the participation of the Costa Rican film was announced.

Other countries that are strangely absent from the contest are Spain and Germany, although there is a strong presence of cinematography from Asia and the Middle East, with South Korea, India, Iran and Pakistan in the lead. In fact, the Indian film Payal Kapadia “A Night of Knowing Nothing” received the Golden Eye (Best Documentary) in the last edition.

In this way, the Palais will receive the glamorous world of the film industry on its original date after it was moved to July in 2021 due to coronavirus cases and in 2020 it had to be suspended due to the appearance of Covid-19.

