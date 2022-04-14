CRITICS. Wahlberg seeks salvation, Cardona visits paradise and more film premieres

In theaters, the weekend corresponding to Holy Week could not be free of at least one title related to these festivities; but as you can see in the list that we offer you below, the release schedule does not leave aside the most sinful and international proposals.

FATHER STU

Director: Rosalind Ross

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Teresa Ruiz

Genre: Biographical Drama

As we pointed out above, these days inevitably bring with them the launch of new titles linked to the Christian faith, and that is precisely what happens with “Father Stu”, a feature film that is already on the billboard and that, despite not being a great film, it is distinguished for several reasons from similar proposals and also has elements that can arouse interest even in people outside religious devotion.

First, he stars Mark Wahlberg, the hero of countless action films, as Stuart Long, an arrogant real-life boxer who ended up a self-sacrificing priest; secondly, it has an outstanding participation of Mel Gibson, who, despite what has happened in his life, is still a legend; and third, he also offers a generous role to Teresa Ruiz, the charming Mexican actress from “Narcos: México” and “Luis Miguel La Serie”, which should catch the attention of the Latino audience.

And there is more on the extra-religious side, such as the fact of showing Wahlberg in the midst of the complex and painful physical transformation to which he underwent to go from showing off the physical state of an athlete that he exhibits in much of the film to the conditions of severe obesity in which Long ended up after being diagnosed with a terminal illness. Wahlberg not only produced the tape, but also invested a lot of his own money in making it, because it was a personal dye project for him; on that side, his efforts to obtain the best results are evident.

Nor can we ignore the clear aspect of redemption in the story, which is impossible not to relate to the experiences of Gibson and Wahlberg himself, who still carries behind his back the responsibility for the racist criminal acts he committed during adolescence. In that sense, the presentation packaging could not be more striking, although the script by Rosalind Ross (who also serves as director and, by the way, is Gibson’s current girlfriend) remains permanently on the surface and fails to generate necessarily the emotions it intends.

AMALGAM

Director: Carlos Cuaron

Cast: Manolo Cardona, Miguel Rodarte, Stephanie Cayo

Genre: Drama Comedy

Carlos Cuarón collaborated closely with his famous brother Alfonso at the beginning of the latter’s career, since both wrote the script for “Only with your partner” (Alfonso’s directorial debut, in 1991) and also signed in 2001 the one for ” And your mom too” (which ended up consecrating the author of “Roma” and giving both of them an Oscar nomination in the category of Best Original Screenplay).

Later, and on his own, Carlos had an auspicious debut as a director thanks to “Rudo y cursi” (2008), an ingenious and pleasant comedy starring Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna whose merits did not necessarily extend to “Besos de Azúcar” ” (2013), the second feature film by the same creator, which fell into stereotypes and simplifications to place us in the middle of a marginal environment that served to narrate a sort of children’s version of “Romeo and Juliet”.

In his third effort in the main chair, “Amalgama” -which opens this Friday in select theaters-, Carlos (who also co-wrote the script) drastically changes the setting to transport us to the well-off universe of four dentist friends (three men and one woman). ) who, after meeting at a medical congress, decide to ‘escape’ to a heavenly spot in the Riviera Maya where conflicts, but also temptations and personal revelations, begin to emerge with increasing intensity.

The film handles a much more developed visual language than that of the two previous films, and the photography work constantly highlights the beauty of the environments portrayed, while the presence of a truly international Latin American cast (we have the Mexican Miguel Rodarte, the Mexican American Tony Dalton, Colombian Manolo Cardona and Peruvian Stephanie Cayo) and the strong touches of sensuality incorporated will undoubtedly be appreciated by a specific audience. But all the characters end up being unpleasant or inconsequential -which prevents a true identification by the viewer-, the story stretches more than it gave and the resolution is not convincing.

DUAL

Director: Riley Sterns

Cast: Karen Gillan, Theo James, Aaron Paul

Genre: Science Fiction / Thriller

After an introduction scene that seems to place us before a story too inspired by “Hunger Games”, but which concludes with a particularly distinctive image, “Dual” (which debuts in theaters this Friday and will be available on VOD and AMC+ from the 20th of may) is quickly becoming a ‘hard’ science fiction bet with its own personality and sufficient merits to seduce viewers who like this kind of film.

Here, Karen Gillan, the Scottish actress who became known in style in the United States due to her portrayal of Nebula in the Marvel movies, puts herself in the shoes of Sarah, a young woman from an indeterminate (although close) future. , because of the way everything looks) who, after discovering that she has little time left to live, decides to hire the services of a clone company that offers her a duplicate of herself that she must train in order for him to acquire aspects of her personality that she does not yet possess, thus becoming a supposedly ideal replacement for her loved ones once she passes away.

Of course, things don’t work out as they should, especially as the clone begins to make decisions of its own and Sarah is miraculously recovering from what was supposedly an incurable disease. Although the premise does not dazzle for its originality, the dry but effective sense of humor of the script (written by Riley Stearns -“The Art of Self-Defense”-, who also directs), the unpredictability of the characters, the presence from Aaron Paul in a completely unexpected role and a double performance from Gillan (because, yes, she does in addition to her clone) make for an irresistible combination for any fan of the genre who does not expect to see something totally inclined towards the ‘mainstream’.

PARIS, 13TH DISTRICT

Director: Jacques Audiard

Cast: Lucie Zhang, Makita Samba, Jehnny Beth

Genre: Drama

For any self-respecting cinephile, the ease and freshness of high-level French cinema are always reasons to rejoice, which is why we must celebrate the limited release in theaters and on Video On Demand (starting this Friday) of “Paris , 13th District” (original title: “Les Olympiades”), a film that, without becoming a masterpiece -it has some structural problems and the ending is not very convincing-, is original, inclusive and successful enough to be seen and enjoyed.

Beforehand, you have to know that this is a film that, in addition to having been co-written by Céline Sciamma (director of the wonderful “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and “Petite Maman”), was directed by Jacques Audiard (“Rust and Bone”, “Dheepan”), one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of contemporary French cinema.

Here, Audiard and Sciamma, in collaboration with fellow screenwriter Léa Mysius, adapt and compile several short stories created by adult comics artist Adrian Tomine and relocate them from Northern California to Paris to focus on the experiences of two young women (but of different generations and ethnicities) who explore in their own way and separately (at least initially) the circumstances of love and sexual relationships.

Shot in sober black and white that reproduces the style of the original comics and constantly highlights the characters, the film effortlessly handles its explicit nude scenes, presents believable and complex human beings, and introduces us to the stunning actress of Chinese descent Lucie Zhang, who debuted with this on the big screen and has received all kinds of praise for it.