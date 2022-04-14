Cristiano Ronaldo’s son plays and they go crazy on the pitch: security intervenes

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr found a special welcome on the occasion of an international tournament with Manchester United. The son of the Portuguese star sent the fans into raptures, with a goal and then cheered like his father.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr rejoices like his father

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has one goal, that of trying to follow in his father’s footsteps in the world of football. It is difficult for this 11-year-old son of art to experience football as fun like all his peers, when he has a cumbersome legacy on his shoulders. For now, however, the feeling is that Cristianinho is only thinking about having fun, showing flashes of talent that obviously bode well for the future. The latest demonstration took place in Spain, with the young striker who grabbed attention at a youth tournament, already thrilling the audience.

The municipal camp of Torroella de Montgrí, a small municipality in Catalonia, was literally stormed. The reason? The arrival of the youth training of the Manchester United for a match valid for the MIC Cup, international soccer tournament reserved for junior categories that brings some of the best academies in the world to the Costa Brava during Easter. The match between the Under 12 of the Red Devils and the CEF Gironès-Sàbat valid for group E.

The presence of Cristiano Ronaldo’s son in the ranks of the English sparked the curiosity of local fans: the stadium was filled in every order of seats, and organizers and professionals were forced during the pre-match warm-up to alienate many peoplewho have tried to break into the structure to see Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. in action. Many have also found space outside, trying in every way to photograph the young talent.

Never has a MIC match enjoyed these expectations and was played in this atmosphere. Cristianinho, wearing the number 24 shirt and a white band to keep the rebellious tufts at bay, was accompanied from the moment he entered the field by applause and the inevitable “SIUUU” made famous by his father with his classic exultation. The United Under 12 won with a peremptory 5-0 and in addition to Tunde Shoretire, Edson Dejonge-Seiros, Joseph Deighton and Eddie Wright there was also glory for the scion of the former Real Madrid and Juventus champion.

The latter indeed found the way of the goal with a touch in front of goal, perfectly finishing a cross from the left. Here then is the race towards the corner and the celebration of the goal identical to that of the father with his arms outstretched and the inevitable “SIUUU” accompanied by the whole stadium and by the companions who embraced and celebrated him. This is the icing on the cake for a positive test in which the 11-year-old has varied a lot, also trying the game on many occasions, complete with acrobatic dribbling attempts. A star afternoon for CR24 who has already begun to understand what it means to play football with all the eyes of the public on. On the other hand, this is his destiny.