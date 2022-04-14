Cristiano Ronaldo and the mind-boggling figure for Georgina Rodriguez for “childcare”

ORrai there are only a few weeks left and Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez will be able to celebrate the arrival of twins. The pregnancy of the Argentine model has reached its final stages, yet these days it is not the imminent birth to hold the bench. The Catalan newspaper El Nacionalin fact, he would find that the Portuguese ace pays a staggering sum into his partner’s account. We talk about something like 100 thousand euros every month: a large sum that would serve to cover “expenses and childcare”.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s children

The Portuguese champion is in the final stages of his career, but between engagements with Manchester United and his country’s national team he is often away from home. So it is Georgina who takes care of the four children, which will soon become six. Ronaldo had the little girl from the Argentine model Alana Martina4 years old, but he was already the father of three other children: Mateo and Eva, born to a surrogate mother in June 2017; and the eldest son Cristiano Jr., which would be the result of a fleeting story of passion between the attacker and a waitress of a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Not that Georgina Rodriguez needed much financial help. According to the same Catalan newspaper, the former saleswoman would perceive 8 thousand euros a month for its sponsorships as an influencer on social networks. Figure to which conspicuous should be added advertising contracts who has signed in recent years, as well as the agreement with Netflix for the creation of a docu-series about her, Soy Georginareleased on January 27th.

“What I have in the bank, I built it”

The rumors about the huge monthly transfers had been circulating for some time, so much so that Rodriguez talked about it in an interview in February 2022: «I’m happy to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, I’m completely in love with him and for this I feel lucky. I am aware that being his partner offers me many opportunitiesbut what I have in the bank, for which I worked, I built it“. And he concluded: «I am proud of my work and how I managed my career, finding a balance between my professional, personal and family dedication “.

