Complex panorama that awaits Chivas to enter the playoffs

With three of four games pending against teams in the qualifying zone, the chances of seeing the Flock in the league look very distant

The final phase of the tournament looks more and more distant Clausura 2022 of the LigaMX for Chivasafter losing to Monterey 3-1, and with Cruz Azul, Xolos, Pumas Y Necaxa as opponents in the remainder of the regular season schedule.

From the stands, the fans of the Guadalajara team shout “Leano out! Leano out!”, while on the pitch the team breaks down. In a game in which they were expected to come out with at least one point and with the slogan of not losing to the former coach, Victor Manuel Vucetichthey were beaten.

Chivas they stagnated at 14 points, and only one of their last four rivals is out of playoff positions, just like them. The schedule for those led by Marcelo Michel Leano indicates that next weekend they visit Blue Crossin it Aztec stadiumteam that fights to classify directly to the league among the best four.

Later, the next rival of the rojiblancos is Xoloswho is among the best 12 in the tournament and from there continues against Cougarswho fights for the championship of the CONCACAF Champions League and is located in playoff positions.

Chivas is out of playoff positions after losing to Monterrey. picture 7

Finally, close the regular phase against Necaxawhich is also out of playoff positions, but has the same points as the rojiblancos, so it does not lose hope of fighting to enter the final phase of the tournament.



Chivas, in turn, has had problems with the consistency of its starting eleven; due to injuries and penalties, Marcelo Michel Leano he has had to constantly change his starting team.

With the loss to the Montereythe team from Guadalajara has four consecutive games without winning and in the previous game, after being tied at the last minute, their own players faced each other on the bench, evidencing the desperation that exists in the rojiblanco team.

Chivas He moves further and further away from the league and the playoffs…